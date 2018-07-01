

Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric attends a training session in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Croatia vs. Denmark

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

On Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod, Croatia enters as probably the World Cup’s hottest team — one of three squads to win all their games and the darling of the tournament so far. This is the furthest Croatia has advanced since 1998, when it made a miraculous run to the semifinals.

“We know the team from 1998 was great, they were all our idols and they showed the way for each Croatian team afterwards,” said Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. “But we need to forget about that and write our own story at this tournament. God willing we can achieve the same result, or maybe even more.”

Tasked with stopping the juggernaut is Denmark, which enters without a loss as well. However, the Danes fired nine shots on goal in group play, the second-lowest total overall. In the team’s last match, Danish Coach Åge Hareide and his squad received lots of criticism for their slow, 0-0 draw with France.

“We know that we don’t seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against,” said Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney. “We’re not going to lose 5-0 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn’t get used to seeing us play like we did against France.

“It’s seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle.”

Denmark’s aggressive play may result in a goal, but even if it does and the Danes seize a lead, they cannot be lulled into a false sense of security. The Vatreni has scored six of its seven goals in the World Cup in the second stanza. Just think, its game against Argentina was scoreless at half before the 3-0 drubbing commenced.

“There is always tension,” Hareide said. “Most of our players have not played the World Cup before. But this game will be different.

When: Sunday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next

The winner will face the Spain-Russia winner on July 7 at 2 p.m. in Fisht Stadium in Sochi.

Team profiles

Croatia (3-0-0, Group D, first place)

Previous results: Defeated Nigeria, 2-0. Defeated Argentina, 3-0. Defeated Iceland, 2-1.

Best World Cup finish: Semifinals, 1998.

Notable: Croatia’s current three-game winning streak is the nation’s longest ever in international play.

FIFA world ranking: 20. ELO world ranking: 7.

Denmark (1-0-2, Group C, second place)

Previous results: Defeated Peru, 1-0. Drew Australia, 1-1. Drew France, 0-0.

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals, 1998.

Notable: The Danes enter this matchup on a 16-game unbeaten streak. Something has to budge Sunday.

FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 15.

Players to watch

There are eight Croatians one yellow card away from a one-match suspension, so controlling their outrage will be crucial for the side, especially because stars including Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Mandzukic are all at risk. The player to watch particularly though is Rakitic, who has been Croatia’s go-to player when opponents hone in on world-class midfielder Luka Modric.

The class of the Danes is Christian Eriksen. The midfielder and Tottenham star can score and distribute, evidenced by his goal and assist in group play. He might get matched up on Modric in this game, which would feature two of the world’s best squaring off, and even Hareide seemed excited for the possibility. Of Eriksen’s play so far in this World Cup, he said, “He has the capacity to do more.”

