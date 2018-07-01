

Russian fans cheer their team in Kaliningrad during its group-play game against Egypt. (Ozan Kose AFP/Getty Images)

Spain vs. Russia

Luzniki Stadium, Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, no less, listed Spain among his top contenders to win the World Cup, but how could he have known that Russia would be alive and kicking when the knockout round began?

He told China Media Group earlier this month that Spain has “played a beautiful brand of football” and also listed Argentina, Brazil and Germany (oops) as his top four picks to win the World Cup. “Sadly, our team has not enjoyed great results lately,” he said (via the Associated Press). “But we, all the fans and football lovers in Russia, have high hopes that our team will make a good showing, play a modern, interesting and beautiful style of football, and fight to the finish.”

Russia will have home-field advantage, playing before what figures to be a highly partisan crowd in Moscow’s Luzniki Stadium. It will face a disappointing La Roja team that won Group B but knows it has to step up its game.

“This is not the right path for us. It will be impossible if we keep conceding so much,” Coach Fernando Hierro said (via the AP). “We need to improve. Every occasion against us is dangerous. If we want to go far in the World Cup, we have to make some adjustments. We have to recognize that this is not working. We have to be self-critical and recognize that we can’t concede like this. We suffered too much.”

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next

The winner plays the Croatia-Denmark winner in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. on July 7 in Sochi (Fox Sports 1).

Team profiles

Spain

Previous results: Tied Portugal 3-3; beat Iran 1-0; tied Morocco 2-2.

Best World Cup finish: Champions, 2010.

Notable: Under Hierro, Spain has not played as well as it did under Julen Lopetegui, who was fired just two days before Spain opened World Cup play against Portugal. He was fired after news leaked that he had agreed to become Real Madrid’s coach after the World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 10. ELO world ranking: 2.

Russia

Previous results: Beat Saudi Arabia 5-0; beat Egypt 3-1; lost, 3-0, to Uruguay.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1966.

Notable: Russia’s first-game explosion gave it the most goals and best goal differential in the tournament, and it’s already in the round of 16 — a nifty accomplishment for a team that former player Andrei Kanchelskis called “the worst Russian team I have ever seen” before play began.

FIFA world ranking: 70. ELO world ranking: 45.

Players to watch

Diego Costa has scored three goals (all coming in the first two games). For Russia, midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has played a key role in its surge.

