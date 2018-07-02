

Will Neymar have a goal to celebrate? (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

Brazil vs. Mexico

Samara Arena, Samara

If Mexico is concerned about facing a team that has won the World Cup more often than any other, none of its players are admitting it.

“We’re up against the perfect scenario against Brazil, the five-time champions, and it’s a great scenario,” Mexico captain Andres Guardado told reporters. “We’re all really excited about this opportunity football has given us, a situation that can’t get any better, and hopefully we’re able to finally take this step.”

This has been an up-and-down tournament for El Tri, which opened with a big victory over Germany, but gave up three second-half goals in a loss to Sweden, a poor way to head into a game against Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and their teammates.

The play of Neymar, who is being battered by opponents who are eager to test the foot on which he had surgery last winter, may be more deserving of an Oscar than the Golden Boot thus far, as Guardado points out. But Brazil’s Casemiro says his teammate “knows how to handle it. That’s why he’s Neymar, the great player in Brazil. He’s been a superstar for a long time. He knows how to handle criticism. If Neymar does not play a game well, [people] take a shot. If he plays a game well, he’s the best in the world. He’s used to it.”

Neymar in #WorldCup Group E:



• Most take-ons completed (17)

• Most fouls won (17)

• Most shots (16)

• Most chances created (11)

• Most shots on target (8)



1 goal and 1 assist. #BRA

Mexico, which will be without suspended centerback Hector Moreno, will likely come out fast, but Brazil’s squad is deeper. And after all, it’s Brazil, the only country to have played in every World Cup. It knows what to do.

What’s next

The winner plays the Japan-Belgium winner in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. on July 6 in Kazan (Fox Sports 1).

Team profiles

Brazil

Previous results: 1-1 tie with Switzerland; 2-0 victories over Costa Rica and Serbia.

Best World Cup finish: Champions in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002.

Notable: Brazil last failed to reach the quarterfinals 28 years ago.

FIFA world ranking: 2. ELO world ranking: 1.

Mexico

Previous results: 1-0 victory over Germany; 2-1 victory over South Korea; 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1966.

Notable: No country has played more World Cup games (56) without every winning the trophy.

FIFA world ranking: 15. ELO world ranking: 19.

Players to watch

Although Neymar draws attention for his goals, his flops, his histrionics and his hair, Paulinho’s goal against Serbia was his eighth for the national team since Tite became coach. Mexico’s Javier Hernandez — Chicharito — has had only one shot on goal over three matches, but that one found the net against South Korea. Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano are the players to keep an eye on.

