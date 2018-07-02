

Belgium’s Adnan Januzaj celebrates after a goal; Belgium was the highest-scoring team in group stage competition (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

Japan vs. Belgium

Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Belgium enters the round of 16 with new motivation following the early exits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the knockout stage. Midfielder Eden Hazard explained that the ousting of the world’s top players is “good for us,” because it clears heavyweights Argentina and Portugal from Belgium’s championship path (although heavyweights Brazil, France and Uruguay remain).

Still, Hazard is not letting his team sleep on a Japanese team that only qualified for the round of 16 via FIFA’s fair play tiebreaker.

“If we think this is going to be easy [against Japan], we may lose,” Hazard said (via the Telegraph), “so we need to be very serious, very focused right from the beginning.”

A loss would be a devastating blow to Belgium’s so-called “golden generation” of players that was developed by the small country’s youth club system. The group reached the quarters four years ago in Brazil, before bowing out to Argentina.

Japan, meanwhile, should be well-rested after sitting six players during the final group-play match, a decision that nearly derailed their bid to go through. The Samurai Blue have never moved beyond the round of 16.

When: Monday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next

The winner will face the Brazil-Mexico winner in a quarterfinal on July 6 in Kazan at 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

[Here’s the full bracket and schedule]

Team profiles

Belgium (First place, Group G)

Previous results: Defeated Panama, 3-0. Defeated Tunisia, 5-2. Defeated England 1-0.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1986.

Notable: Belgium’s “golden generation” is in its prime, and fans and media believe this is the best chance the team has at making a World Cup championship run.

FIFA world ranking: 3. ELO world ranking: 4.

Japan (Second place, Group H)

Previous results: Defeated Colombia, 2-1. Drew with Senegal, 2-2. Lost to Poland, 1-0.

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16, 2002 and 2010.

Notable: Japan has only won two of its nine World Cup games against European sides. It has never scored a goal in the round of 16.

FIFA world ranking: 61. ELO world ranking: 43.

Players to watch

Belgium’s Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) both sat out Belgium’s group stage finale against England with minor injuries, but they are expected to play Monday. The duo helped power the Red Devils to the highest scoring total of any team in the group stage, when Belgium scored nine goals. For Japan, midfielder Takashi Inui has been one of the team’s best performers throughout the World Cup, opening the scoring against Senegal.

