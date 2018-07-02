

He’s okay. (Kirill Kudrayavtsev / AFP / Getty Images)

This just in: Neymar is really, really good at soccer.

He proved it again in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Mexico on Monday, a win that sent his team into the quarterfinals, during which one of the world’s most polarizing players scored Brazil’s first goal and assisted on its second. But it also did not go unnoticed that Neymar is also really, really good at diving, dropping, dipping, rolling and putting on the kind of performance that is worthy of the Golden Boot and a Golden Globe. Which is why there was as much postgame conversation about Neymar’s time spent on the ground as there was about his time spent standing up.

Gary Lineker, who holds England’s record for World Cup finals goals, thinks the histrionics detracted from Neymar’s blinding talent.

“Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began,” Lineker tweeted Monday, but went on to add: “Neymar does play as well as he squeals. Stunningly good footballer.”



Neymar is hurt. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Peter Schmeichel, the former goalkeeper for Denmark and father of the team’s present World Cup goalie, called for FIFA to step in when Neymar writhed on the field after Mexico’s Miguel Layun stepped on his ankle. “[Neymar] looked like he was dying,” Schmeichel said on RT. “I thought he’d be put on a stretcher and put in an ambulance and we’d never see him again. I’d strongly appeal to FIFA, this is not something we want to see in football. … We must get rid of this playacting.”

There were more critics, too; Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neil said on ITV that Neymar’s reaction was “absolutely pathetic.”

“I mean the pain threshold of Neymar is just incredibly low, I must admit,” O’Neil said, according to Goal.com. “I wouldn’t like to see him coming out of the doctor’s surgery after getting a flu injection. He’s a top-quality player, he’s a top-quality actor.”

“Neymar is the most expensive player in soccer history, one of the finest players in the world, a national hero, a cultural icon, a potential World Cup champion and an absolute embarrassment,” wrote USA Today’s Martin Rogers.



Neymar in agony. (Sergei Grits/AP)

Longtime NHL player Ray Ferraro, meanwhile, wrote that “the Naymar fish flop is a flat out joke.” And Alan Shearer, another longtime English star, wrote “STOP IT” in a tweet directed at Neymar. “We are fed up of it,” he continued.

The critics would find allies in Mexico’s locker room, after Neymar’s agony caused a lengthy delay during Monday’s match.

“We had control of the match, but to me it is just shameful that so much time could be lost over one player,” Mexico Manager Juan Carlos Osorio said, via ESPN. “The delay for one player was even four minutes, and that is a lesson for even children who play. This should be a game of men and not so much clowning around.”

Sometimes, Neymar legitimately has a point. Sometimes, he’s working the refs. Sometimes, maybe he just wants a breather. Take what happened with Layun. Given that he had foot surgery earlier this year, you had to wonder for a moment: Is he hurt? But no! It’s a miracle! He’s fine.

He was so fine, in fact, that he collaborated with teammate Roberto Firmino on a goal that helped seal the victory. And that, in turn, prompted countless Internet jokes.

Neymar's skin cells feels pain more than mere mortals. And gravity — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 2, 2018

On a level of 1 to 8 what level Neymar do i feel like? 6 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BCXCiEe32u — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) July 2, 2018

And when he hits the turf, there’s rolling, so very much rolling. It’s so very meme-able, as the world learned again during the group stage, following a Neymar incident against Serbia.

Mbappé correndo e Neymar rolando, os dois a 80km/h #Copa2018😂😜😂 pic.twitter.com/E9Y0tuI9xY — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) June 30, 2018

Neymar keeps rolling rolling rolling rolling

(🎥: @rayrod747 )pic.twitter.com/AxekdKq34y — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) June 30, 2018

Not many’s spaces left for the Neymar football academy pic.twitter.com/8bIuIE1alR — tam sellics son (@gibbygibbo1) July 2, 2018

