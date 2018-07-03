

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a save during a training session on Monday. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Colombia vs. England

Spartak Stadium, Moscow

After England clinched a spot in the knockout round with a pair of wins in its first two games in Russia, manager Gareth Southgate decided to rest eight players for the Three Lions’ final group stage game against Belgium.

“This was a game we wanted to win but the knockout is the biggest game for a decade for us and we had to make sure our key players were preserved,” Southgate said, via The Guardian, after England’s 1-0 loss. “You have to look at the bigger picture sometimes and make decisions which, in some quarters, might be criticized. But everyone understands — in the dressing room and in the group — what we’re trying to do.”

What England is trying to do is advance beyond the round of 16 for the first time since 2006, when it reached the quarterfinals. It won’t be easy against a Colombia squad led by striker Radamel Falcao, midfielder Juan Quintero and midfielder James Rodriguez.

“We have done a lot of work on them,” England right back Kieran Trippier said. “When you look at the players they’ve got in the team and the way the qualified in their group as well, they’ve got some quality players and we need to be aware of that.”

In 2014, Colombia qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to host Brazil, 2-1. Los Cafeteros, who needed a win over Senegal to get out of the group stage this year after dropping their opener to Japan, head into Tuesday’s match a confident bunch.

“We are a better team than four years ago,” Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina told The Guardian. “We are together, more experienced and a stronger squad of players than we were in Brazil. We have experience and good quality. Our players play in the best clubs, the best leagues, and are used to playing in matches of this size, so nothing will frighten us. England are a good team but we did not mind who it was we would face.”

When: Tuesday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next

The winner plays the Sweden-Switzerland winner in a quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Saturday in Samara (Fox).

Team profiles

Colombia

Previous results: Lost to Japan, 2-1. Defeated Poland, 3-0. Defeated Senegal, 1-0.

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals, 2014.

Notable: Three of Colombia’s five goals during the group stage came on set pieces.

FIFA world ranking: 16. ELO world ranking: 10.

England

Previous results: Defeated Tunisia, 2-1. Defeated Panama, 6-1. Lost to Belgium, 1-0.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1966.

Notable: England has three wins and two draws in five previous meetings with Colombia, including a 2-0 win during the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

FIFA world ranking: 12. ELO world ranking: 8.

Players to watch

James Rodriguez, who has been dealing with a calf strain throughout the tournament, was subbed out in the 31st minute of Colombia’s last match against Senegal. “After his MRI we knew that he doesn’t have a serious injury,” Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said Monday of Rodriguez, who has been involved in 10 of Colombia’s last 14 World Cup goals dating back to 2014. “So we still have one and a half days to see how he feels.” If Rodriguez is unable to play, more pressure will fall on Juan Quintero, who had a goal and two assists during the group stage. For England, the player to watch is Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who scored five goals in England’s wins over Tunisia and Panama before sitting out the loss to Belgium.

