Sweden vs. Switzerland

St. Petersburg Arena, St. Petersburg

No one is expecting anything other than a rather unexciting defensive battle in this round of 16 match. Which, given how this World Cup has gone, likely means it will be a wildly entertaining, high-scoring affair.

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo explained his team’s learning curve like this: “Two years ago, we lost to Poland in the last 16 at Euro 2016. We learned from that. The fact we’ve been able to come from behind twice here in Russia shows we’re ready for more.”

Switzerland dodged a bullet when Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka were fined rather than suspended for celebrating their goals against Serbia with a tribute to the Albanian flag. Still, Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal), also fined after the Serbia game, and Fabian Schar will miss the match because of previous yellow cards. Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson is suspended, which means Gustav Svensson of the Seattle Sounders may start in midfield.

Sweden manager Janne Andersson told reporters that “every player on the pitch is a defender” and that they “relate to each other and not to where opponents are. We don’t run to chase our opponents.”

So don’t say you weren’t warned about the stylistic challenges ahead. “We know what we have done before and that in football nothing is impossible if you work really hard,” Ludwig Augustinsson told reporters.

Like Switzerland, Sweden has been working toward this moment. “This is something that we have built during the last two years and we completely believe in what we are doing,” Larsson said. “We show time after time that we can make it difficult for any opponent that we meet. We work hard and feel very comfortable doing it.”

Sweden has not advanced to the final eight since 1994. Switzerland hasn’t been a quarterfinalist since 1954. One of those droughts will end Tuesday.

What’s next

The winner plays the England-Colombia winner in a quarterfinal at 10 a.m. Saturday in Samara (Fox).

[Here’s the full bracket and schedule]

Team profiles

Sweden

Previous results: Defeated South Korea, 1-0. Lost to Germany, 2-1. Defeated Mexico, 3-0.

Best World Cup finish: Second place, 1958.

Notable: This is Sweden’s 50th World Cup game, making it only the 11th team with that many. Only Mexico has played in more World Cup games without winning the tournament.

FIFA world ranking: 24. ELO world ranking: 17.

Switzerland

Previous results: Drew with Brazil, 1-1. Defeated Serbia, 2-1. Drew with Costa Rica, 2-2.

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals, 1934, 1938 and 1954.

Notable: Eleven of Switzerland’s last 14 World Cup goals have been scored in the second half. Four of its five goals this year have come in the second half.

FIFA world ranking: 6. ELO world ranking: 11.

Players to watch

Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka drew extra attention when they were fined rather than suspended for their tribute to the Albanian flag after scoring against Serbia. Shaqiri, who has a goal and an assist and leads Switzerland in shots, has been linked to Liverpool this summer. Andreas Granqvist leads Sweden in the post-Zlatan Ibrahimovic era; he has two goals in this tournament. But his wife is due to give birth this week.

