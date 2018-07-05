

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, top, and defender Diego Godin. (Odd Andersen / AFP/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Your country is the size of Missouri. With a baby boom, your population might catch Connecticut’s. Your neighbors are the largest in South America, leaving you wedged between them like repair putty.

You’ve got gorgeous beaches, rich history and the writings of Eduardo Galeano.

And you’ve got football, wonderful football, a national treasure that has enriched the land with the most international trophies per capita — by far – on the whole corner-kicking planet.

This Russian World Cup is breezing into the home stretch, 10 days to decide a new champion. Germany, Spain and Argentina have gone home. Italy and the Netherlands weren’t invited.

And here you are, little Uruguay, population 3.44 million, in Friday’s quarterfinal against favored France in the two-river city of Nizhny Novgorod.

One of your ruthless, world-class forwards — the cooler one, not the guy who bites opponents — is struggling to recover from injury. No problema. You’ve been battling the big guys for a century and aren’t feeling the least bit blue.

Actually, you are blue, sky blue – La Celeste!

[The World Cup final will include one of these teams — England, Croatia, Sweden, Russia. Really.]

The sky is, indeed, the limit for Uruguay, which has conquered the World Cup the same number of times as Spain and England combined (albeit in the pre-modern era) and won the South American championship almost twice as often as Brazil.

Only four other countries have won multiple World Cups: Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. Uruguay has also finished fourth three times.

How has this happened? How did Uruguay fill a trophy case and, when hard times hit, rejuvenate the program under the stewardship of a former elementary school teacher known as “El Maestro”?

“It’s a tough question,” said Diego Forlan, a former star attacker and current studio analyst here for Telemundo, the U.S. Spanish-speaking rights holders. “We were born between two big countries. This is like when you are in a family and have so many brothers, you have to make up for it. No one is going to let you breathe.”

To begin, there is tradition. Uruguay was the first global superpower. Before hosting — and winning — the inaugural World Cup in 1930, La Celeste won Olympic gold in 1924 and ’28. At the time, FIFA recognized the Olympics as the world championship.

With some countries rolling their eyes, Uruguay has affixed four stars — not two – above the jersey’s crest.

To this day, the 1950 away victory over Brazil before an estimated 199,000 spectators at Maracana Stadium — a result so jarring, it’s always been known in Rio as Maracanazo – remains a seminal moment in World Cup history and a source of perpetual heartache for Brazilians.

[Ghosts of Uruguay’s 1950 World Cup upset still haunt some in Brazil]

Uruguayans took pride in a fighting spirit known as La Garra. If their soccer resources were inferior to those of bigger countries, they compensated with tenacity and courage.

Over time, however, La Garra took a dark turn. Uruguay became better known for a physical style that left opponents bruised and La Celeste’s perception in tatters.

World Cup appearances also fell. Between 1978 and 2006, Uruguay qualified three times and never advanced past the round of 16. The small player pool, it seemed, was taking a large toll.

Enter Oscar Washington Tabarez, a former defender and educator who had guided the 1990 World Cup squad. In his second shift, which began in 2006, he implemented “Proceso de Institucionalizacion de Selecciones y la Formacion de sus Futbolistas.”

In simpler terms, it was known as “El Proceso,” or the Process.



Uruguay Coach Oscar Tabarez, right, during the World Cup group match vs. Saudi Arabia. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

In it, all the national teams, from youth to senior, were interconnected through common philosophy and tactics. Children identified by Tabarez and his staff knew from an early age what would be expected of them.

A broad understanding of the system was critical because, being from a small country, elite players would, at some point, go abroad to advance their careers. The Montevideo derby between Nacional and Penarol is one of the world’s fiercest, but inevitably, the best talent would end up plying their trade in, among other places, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

Players embrace individual responsibility, and when they report to national team camp, everyone is on the same page.

There are also advantages to being in a small country: Tabarez is able to visit all developmental academies and gain greater insight to rising prospects. No one is lost in the shuffle.

Said Forlan: “He is always working. He is always thinking. He is always watching.”

He has also sought players equipped to fit into his system, which emphasizes physical and mental speed. In his program, the brain is as important as the feet.

Tabarez also implemented standards of behavior.

“The sacred word in my technical body is respect,” Tabarez told Spain’s La Vanguardia. “The first thing that is taught to 13-year-old boys when they arrive is to say hello when they go through a place where there are people, even if they do not know them, and then to thank the one who washes their clothes, the one who serves the food.”

With the system in place, La Celeste regained its footing: a semifinal appearance at the 2007 Copa America (the formal name for the continental championship) and an unforeseen run to the 2010 World Cup semifinals, led by Forlan, who scored five times and won the Golden Ball as tournament MVP.

A year later, playing at home, La Celeste won Copa America for the 15th time.

The renaissance has continued this summer with four consecutive World Cup victories by a cumulative 7-1 margin. Belgium is the only other team to have won every group match and avoided a penalty-kick tiebreaker in the round of 16.

No one has deeper family ties to the program than Forlan. His father, Pablo, played in the 1966 and ’74 World Cups. His maternal grandfather, Juan Carlos Carazzo, coached the 1962 squad.



Diego Forlan, center, at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Uruguay reached the semifinals and he won the Golden Ball as tournament MVP. (Franck Fife / AFP/Getty Images)

“We understand being from a small country, but in football, everything’s equal,” Diego said. “We are not beneath anybody. Okay, big countries have more money than us. It’s not like some sports leagues, where the most money wins. In the World Cup, the biggest is not always going to win.

“That has been our history. Once we play, we know it’s going to be 11 versus 11. It doesn’t matter they’ll have more fans. We’re used to it. We’re a small country. We don’t mind. We compete.”

Tabarez, 71, has been on the job for almost 12 years – most stay for one or maybe two World Cup cycles — and holds the world record for most matches coached with one national team (190).

This Uruguayan squad features six players with at least 100 international appearances. The back line is anchored by Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, teammates at Spanish power Atletico Madrid. The forwards are two of the best in the world: Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Cavani, from Paris Saint-Germain, scored twice in the 2-1 comeback victory over Portugal last Saturday but suffered a calf injury that seems likely to sideline him against France.

Suarez is the notorious Barcelona superstar who has been involved in three on-field biting attacks, most recently at the 2014 World Cup, and a racial incident. He has been on good behavior here, scored against Saudi Arabia and Russia, and assisted on Cavani’s first goal against Portugal with an expert cross.

Now comes a greater test and a chance to keep pace with the success of the 2010 team.

“You say Uruguay, everyone is going to say, ‘Ah, Uruguay football,’ ” Forlan said. “We’re small, but if you are better than us, you have to demonstrate it. There’s something inside of us, our personality, that pushes us and lifts us.”

Read more about the World Cup:

The Wimbledon men’s final and the World Cup final are on a collision course

Opinion: The real World Cup losers: The Russian people

Opinion: England knows how to adjust its World Cup expectations. But winning wasn’t part of the plan.

Brazil’s World Cup run in 2018 looks a lot like Germany’s in 2014