Brazil vs. Belgium

Quarterfinal, Kazan Arena, Kazan

It’s the best of South America against perhaps the best that’s left of Europe for a spot in the semifinals. Brazil sailed past Mexico to reach the quarterfinals, while Belgium fended off Japan with a winning goal in added time, becoming the first team to win a World Cup knockout round match after trailing by at least two goals since 1970.

There’s plenty of anticipation in this round for both sides. Each entered the tournament among the title favorites, and nothing thus far has changed those expectations. Brazil is the oddsmakers’ favorite to win the championship, and Belgium isn’t far behind, having scored 12 goals, three more than any other team. Their championship pedigrees, however, are far different. Brazil, five-time champions, is in the quarterfinals for the seventh straight World Cup. Belgium has been this far just once since 1986 — and not beyond.

For Brazil, hopes lie on the feet of world class forward Neymar, but Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho have combined for some brilliant offense that has stretched defenses and only strengthened the Seleção’s possession-oriented game.

For Belgium, the Red Devils will fight for a share of the ball, something Brazil isn’t fond of giving up. Eden Hazard (two goals, two assists in three matches) will be key in keeping the side on time in the attacking half. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will help funnel the ball forward and keep the Red Devils connected down the field.

When: Friday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: FS1.

How to stream online: Fox Sports, the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next

The winner will face the Uruguay-France winner in the semifinals Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

[Here’s the full bracket and schedule]

Team Profiles

Brazil

Previous results: Drew with Switzerland, 1-1. Defeated Costa Rica, 2-0. Defeated Serbia, 2-0. Defeated Mexico in the round of 16, 2-0.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Notable: Dating to 1998, Brazil’s last six World Cup losses have all come against European opposition.

FIFA world ranking: 2. ELO world ranking: 1.

Belgium

Previous results: Defeated Panama, 3-0. Defeated Tunisia, 5-2. Defeated England, 1-0. Defeated Japan in the round of 16, 3-2.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1986

Notable: Belgium’s last two World Cup campaigns both ended against South American teams: against Argentina in the 2014 quarterfinals, and against Brazil in the 2002 second round.

FIFA world ranking: 3. ELO world ranking: 3.

Players to watch

For Belgium, all eyes will be on the offensive duo of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. They’ve scored six goals between them, but more than scoring, the Red Devils rely on Hazard to hold the ball and control tempo. Lukaku, meanwhile, attracts defenders in the box and opens up secondary scoring options; his decision to let through a dangerous pass created Belgium’s winning goal against Japan. Marouane Fellaini scored the crucial equalizer against Japan before that moment. For Brazil, the answer is always Neymar. The global superstar is so heavily integrated into Brazil’s game, he’ll receive the ball at almost any spot on the pitch, even though he’s a forward. Once he gives the ball up in the attacking half, he’s immediately looking to get it back. It’s hard to imagine Brazil advancing if Neymar can’t find his way onto the scoresheet.

