

(Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

A year since the courtship between D.C. United and Wayne Rooney began, more than a month since the English star visited the District and eight days since his flight landed in the United States, Rooney finally had his first practice with the cast of players he’ll soon join on the field.

Because United left for a two-game road trip the day after Rooney arrived, its newest player couldn’t train with his teammates until Friday. Rooney, who will likely make his debut when D.C. United christens its new stadium, Audi Field, on July 14 against Vancouver, participated fully in practice, which lasted around 90 minutes.

“We got him to be a soccer player and to elevate us on the field,” United Coach Ben Olsen said after Friday’s practice. “By looking at the training today, he’s going to do that. I don’t know why that would be a surprise to anyone. He’s an elite soccer player.”

[Jerry Brewer: United has Wayne Rooney and a new stadium. Now comes the tricky part.]

During a warm-up drill, Rooney shook the hands of two academy players standing in line behind him. As he turned back around, the younger players looked to each other and smiled.

Olsen said the staff will assess Rooney’s fitness using data from tracking devices the players wear. But even without input from those advanced metrics, Olsen said that when watching Rooney “the quality just comes through. The game comes easy to him.”

After spending most of his career with Manchester United, where Rooney became the club’s all-time leading scorer, Rooney played with Everton for a year before his arrival in D.C. While Everton’s Premier League season wrapped up in May, Rooney’s MLS counterparts are midway through their season. Through these next couple days, Olsen said the staff will make a decision as to whether Rooney will start or come off the bench.

“We have to be smart about this and make sure we’re not doing anything that’s going to jeopardize him or his safety — we have him for the rest of the season — and we bring him along in a smart way,” Olsen said.

Both the Premier League and MLS are physical, Olsen said, adding that he doesn’t expect Rooney to have any issues adjusting the style of play. However, there will be a few new elements to get used to, such as longer travel distances, which Rooney won’t fully experience until next year thanks to D.C.’s backloaded home slate, and the summer heat.

While his teammates recently played on the road against New England and the Los Angeles Galaxy, Rooney practiced with the academy players. Even on his first day, Rooney said he called out a few of the younger players who he thought weren’t running hard enough.

“I’ve always set high targets,” Rooney said Monday at his introductory news conference. “I demand a lot from myself, and I expect that from my teammates as well.”

As he does with other veteran players, Olsen plans to have frequent dialogue with Rooney to seek feedback and ideas.

“He’s going to raise the level of each player because he’s used to winning and he’s used to playing at the highest levels,” Olsen said. “When you bring that type of influence within your group, others around him will elevate their games and their mentality.”

In the Rooney-less portion of D.C.’s season, Darren Mattocks has been United’s most prolific scorer with eight goals. Rooney and Mattocks might be able to fit into D.C.’s system together, Olsen said, but there’s also a chance they might not. United has been playing in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Mattocks as the striker. Olsen wants Rooney to score goals, but he also noted the 32-year-old is more versatile than Mattocks.

Rooney’s arrival comes at a time when last-place United certainly needs help, but the club remains optimistic. It’s played at least two fewer games than every team in its conference, and of United’s final 20 matches, 15 will be played at Audi Field.

“Morale right now is very good for a team that’s sitting at the bottom,” Olsen said. “I think we all understand what the rest of this season needs to look like for us to get into the postseason. We all believe in ourselves and the team and that that’s something we can accomplish.”

Read D.C. United and soccer coverage:

United knows it needs Rooney. The question: Will he be enough?

Sign up for our World Cup newsletter for smart analysis and more through July 15.

Graphic: One of the World Cup’s best goals was even crazier than you thought