

Russia fans clogged the streets in central Moscow after their team defeated Spain. (Felipe Trueba/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Russia vs. Croatia

Quarterfinal, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Russia and Croatia close down play at Fisht Olympic Stadium in a game that could test viewers’ patience. Both teams’ round of 16 matches went down to the wire, with Russia pulling off the upset of the tournament by defeating Spain on penalty kicks and Croatia advancing past Denmark in the same manner. Goals will certainly be at a premium, with both teams having taken and conceded fewer shots on target than any of the other six quarterfinalists.

Croatia has reason to be aggressive. Its defense is solid, having scored eight goals and conceded just two so far — and the players are hungry to step out of the long shadow of their predecessors on the 1998 national team, the only squad to have advanced to the World Cup semifinals. This year’s side has just as much talent, including a powerful midfield that will be tasked with cracking Russia’s defense. Russia, in the meantime, has only the minor pressure of satisfying its rabid fans as the host nation. The Russians tend to fall back and lock down against more talented teams, which may well be a suitable strategy against Croatia’s skilled defenders.

Want smart analysis, opinions, viewing guides and more from the World Cup? Sign up for our month-long newsletter. Every match day through the final July 15.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports, the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next: The winner will face the Sweden-England winner in the semifinals Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

[Complete quarterfinal and semifinal bracket]

Team Profiles

Russia

Previous results: Defeated Saudi Arabia, 5-0. Defeated Egypt, 3-1. Lost to Uruguay, 3-0. Defeated Spain in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout, 4-3, after drawing 1-1.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1966.

Notable: This is Russia’s first quarterfinal match since 1970.

FIFA world ranking: 70. Elo world ranking: 41.

Croatia

Previous results: Defeated Nigeria, 2-0. Defeated Argentina, 3-0. Defeated Iceland, 2-1. Defeated Denmark in the round of 16 in a penalty shootout, 3-2, after drawing 1-1.

Best World Cup finish: Semifinal, 1998.

Notable: Croatia’s best finish came at the first World Cup it ever qualified for.

FIFA world ranking: 20. Elo world ranking: 6.

Players to watch

Croatian midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic may be the key to slipping past Russia’s stubborn defense. The La Liga stars power Croatia’s midfield and excel at both possessing and distributing the ball (Rakitic is particularly good at opening up lanes), but neither has yet logged an assist this World Cup. Croatia is structured that way — Modric and Rakitic play in the center, and the team operates from the wings — but if either midfielder can break through to either set up or score a goal, Russia is going to be in trouble.

For Russia, if goals are at a premium then Artyom Dzyuba and Denis Cheryshev are the players to look out for. Dzyuba, a forward, and Cheryshev, a midfielder, have three goals apiece so far this tournament.

Read more about the World Cup:

Brazil vs. Belgium 2018 World Cup quarterfinal: Belgium stuns Brazil, 2-1

France takes total control in beating Uruguay — and hints at more to come in World Cup

The real World Cup losers: The Russian people

England knows how to adjust its World Cup expectations. But winning wasn’t part of the plan.

Japan’s World Cup legacy includes a spotless locker room and a thank-you note