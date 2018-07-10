

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and France’s Kylian Mbappe will face off in the World Cup semifinal. (AFP photos)

France vs. Belgium

World Cup semifinals, Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg

Tuesday’s entrance exam to the championship final features two sides with contrasting World Cup traditions. Belgium enters with its much-lauded “golden generation” but a spotty history of missed tournaments and early exits. The Red Devils have never finished better than fourth place, a result from their first and only trip to the semifinals in 1986. On the other side is France, a world soccer titan vying for its third finals appearance in the last six World Cups.

In the quarterfinals, Belgium stunned Brazil on the back of an attack whose reputation was years in the making. Forward Eden Hazard was too energetic and Romelu Lukaku too strong for the Brazil defense. Kevin De Bruyne, the attack-minded midfielder, coupled savvy with a pure shot from distance to find the net. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was impregnable, even with Neymar probing for weaknesses.

They’ll need similar performances from the lot against Les Bleus and their young striker Kylian Mbappe, who outplayed Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the round of 16. His two goals against La Albiceleste had the BBC making Pele comparisons. Uruguay responded by scrambling to cover up the 19-year-old striker in the quarterfinals, and allowed Antoine Griezmann, another world-class forward, to find the goal instead.

In the semifinal, both sides will play a game of “pick your poison” in what promises to be an energetic, back-and-forth match.

When: July 10, 2 p.m. EST

How to watch on TV: Fox

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSports.com

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

What’s next: The winner will face the winner of England and Croatia in the World Cup final on July 15 in Moscow.

Team profiles

France

Previous results: In group play, defeated Australia, 2-1; defeated Peru, 1-0; tied Denmark, 0-0. Defeated Argentina in the round of 16, 4-3. Defeated Uruguay in the quarterfinals, 2-0.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1998

Notable: Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since Pele did it against Sweden in 1958.

FIFA world ranking: 7. Elo world ranking: 2.

Belgium

Previous results: In group play, defeated Panama, 3-0; defeated Tunisia, 5-2; defeated England, 1-0. Defeated Japan in the round of 16, 3-2. Defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals, 2-1.

Best World Cup finish: Fourth place, 1986

Notable: The Red Devils began the tournament ranked eighth in the Elo rankings. They’ve moved up five spots since.

FIFA world ranking: 3. Elo world ranking: 3.

Players to watch

For Belgium, all eyes will be on the three gleaming stars from the nation’s “golden generation.” Eden Hazard was in rare form against Brazil, seemingly keeping the ball on a string attached to his feet. Romelu Lukaku overpowered or ran past most defenders in his path, and his assist to midfielder Kevin De Bruyne netted the eventual game-winning goal. For France, Kylian Mbappe can score in a blink and already introduced himself this tournament as one of the world’s top scorers. Samuel Umtiti, who anchors Les Bleus’s back line, will be key in managing the pace and thwarting Belgian advances.

Read more about the World Cup

‘Hard-working, compact, united and well organized’: The World Cup’s surprising final four

Russia is knocked out of World Cup by Croatia, after showing fight no one imagined

England’s unexpected rise reaches World Cup semifinals, and its fans’ chorus grows louder

Belgium leaves Brazil reeling and raving, another World Cup giant on the side of the road

France takes total control in beating Uruguay — and hints at more to come in World Cup

Everyone is talking about Neymar (besides Neymar)