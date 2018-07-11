

Patrick Mullins, shown in 2016 against Montreal, was goalless this season. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

D.C. United on Wednesday traded forward Patrick Mullins to the Columbus Crew for $150,000 in targeted allocation money.

“This move will provide us with assets and flexibility for future moves,” Dave Kasper, United’s general manager and vice president of soccer operations, said in a team statement. “We wish Mullins the best in Columbus and thank him for his service to the club.”

Mullins, 26, had started only two MLS games for D.C. this year. He played 225 minutes in 10 games and did not score. He had a larger role with United the previous two seasons, starting 12 games both years.

Mullins, a former Maryland standout, made a splash after he was acquired from New York City FC in July 2016, scoring eight times over the rest of the season. Last season, he notched five goals, four of which came in the second half of a game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

This year, D.C. at forward has relied on Darren Mattocks, who is playing his first season with the club and is its leading scorer with eight goals. The recent signing of forward Wayne Rooney further decreased opportunities for Mullins to contribute.

Even though Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, it could benefit from offensive production. It has scored 24 goals this season, which is more than just two other clubs in the 11-team conference.

