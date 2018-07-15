France vs. Croatia

Final, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Croatia, which broke away from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and has roughly the same population as the greater Detroit area, has shown its mettle in reaching the final. It won after trailing in the second half of each of its do-or-die knockout games, against Denmark, host Russia and England. Now the Croatians’ legs will become the question. They’ve played a total of 90 minutes of extra time over the past three games, the equivalent of an entire match, and then had a three-day turnaround before the biggest match of their lives against a deep squad adept at squeezing the life out of a surging offense.

For all the hullabaloo surrounding France’s offensive talent, featuring global superstars across the field, Les Bleus have reached the final on the strength of their defense. The French back four of Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane and Lucas Hernández have been instrumental, most recently becoming the first team in the tournament to shut out Belgium, one of the world’s most talented offenses. Now, Croatia’s elite midfield will test French Coach Didier Deschamps, one of the greatest defensive midfielders in his playing days.

France is the overwhelming favorite to win Sunday, according to oddsmakers. Of course, it was a similarly heavy favorite in its last major tournament final, against Portugal in the 2016 European Championship, before losing, 1-0. After that, many discredited Les Bleus, until their dominance and depth became clear during the current run. Now France has a chance to cement its place as a true world soccer power, with multiple World Cup titles.

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. Eastern.

How to watch on TV: Fox.

How to stream online: Fox Sports and the Fox Soccer Match Pass apps and FoxSportsGo.com.

How to watch in Spanish: Telemundo.

How to watch in Canada: Bell Media’s TSN and CTV networks, the TSN GO app and TSN.ca/live.

Position-by-position matchups

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris of France and Croatia’s Danijel Subasic have both been excellent. There was an injury worry around Subasic after the quarterfinal vs. Russia. But he showed no signs of it during 120 minutes against England. I give the slightest edge to France here because, on his day, Lloris really can be the best in the world.



Subasic, left, and Lloris. (Left photo: Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images; right photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

Defenders: France’s La Liga pairing of Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) and Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) has been excellent at both ends of the field. Both have their work cut out for them against their club teammates, Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona and Luka Modric of Real Madrid, who propel Croatia’s attack. This will be a fascinating matchup.

Croatia’s Dejan Lovren, who baffles Liverpool fans with his inconsistency, has been solid at the back throughout. And outside back Sime Vrsaljko , who plays against Umiti and Varane with his club Atletico Madrid, has been a standout; he set up Croatia’s tying goal against England.

I give the advantage here to France. Just more dependable.



Opponents for a day: Varane, left, and Modric (Photos by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images)

Midfield: France has Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, and given that alone, it would be hard for me to pick any midfield with an advantage. The two have been extraordinary throughout the tournament — Pogba in particular, giving Manchester United fans a glimpse of what the team paid all that money for (Kante has nothing to prove to the Chelsea faithful.)

But Croatia’s Modric-Rakitic partnership has been even better, in my view, and the big European match experience they bring will make the on-field adjustment to a World Cup final much easier than for those without it. (Pogba has one Champions League final under his belt from his time at Juventus, Kante none.)

I give the advantage here to Croatia.



Barcelona teammates by season, rivals by summer: Rakitic, left, and Umtiti. (Left photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images; right: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been marvels for France and both, technically, have a shot at the Golden Boot (though would need hat tricks to catch Kane). Olivier Giroud, though, has proven again he really only scores with his head.

Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic and Andrej Kramaric have scored six goals between them. It is a balanced forward line, perhaps a bit short of the raw talent France has there, but crafty and clinical when given the chance (just ask England).

I lean, slightly, toward Croatia here. The team has more forwards likely to score.



Mandzukic celebrates. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

The wild card: We saw it against Denmark, Russia and England. This Croatia team refuses to lose. Mandzukic, Rakitic and Modric have played in more than a half-dozen Champions League finals between them. There is a whiff of destiny about a side that wins three consecutive extra-time games — two in penalty kicks — on its way to the final. I think we are going to see a new World Cup champion.

The final prediction: 2-0, Croatia

Team Profiles

France

Previous results: In group play, defeated Australia, 2-1; defeated Peru, 1-0; tied Denmark, 0-0. Defeated Argentina in the round of 16, 4-3. Defeated Uruguay in the quarterfinals, 2-0. Defeated Belgium in the semifinals, 1-0.

Best World Cup finish: Champion, 1998.

Notable: Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score twice in a World Cup match since Pele did it against Sweden in 1958.

FIFA world ranking: 7. Elo world ranking: 2.

Croatia

Previous results: In group play, defeated Nigeria, 2-0; defeated Argentina, 3-0; defeated Iceland, 2-1. Defeated Denmark in the round of 16 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw. Defeated Russia in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw. Defeated England in the semifinals, 2-1, in extra time.

Best World Cup finish: Third place, 1998.

Notable: Croatia has never made a World Cup final. In its only prior semifinal appearance, in 1998, Croatia lost to host France.

FIFA world ranking: 20. Elo world ranking: 5.

