

Mike Finger, left, with sons Christopher, middle, and Stephen and a grandson at Jaime Moreno’s farewell match at RFK Stadium in 2010. (Courtesy of the Finger family)

Mike Finger and his wife of 50 years, Mary, were among the thousands of D.C. United supporters who had stood by the MLS team through the years while hopes for a new stadium rose and fell.

They had been season ticket holders since the inaugural 1996 season, watching from the 200 level behind the team benches at creaky RFK Stadium. And when the long-awaited day finally arrived for Audi Field’s grand opening July 14, the Arlington couple found their seats in section 127.

The day after the 3-1 victory over Vancouver, Mike was at home watching the World Cup final when he wrote a customary email to family members about United’s performance:

“Great match. All three United goals are worthy of goal of the week, the second and third of goal of the year. Both involved 5 or 6 quick passes of buildup. … “The stadium is impressive in its own way One — solid but very compact. The West side (our side) slopes at 35 degrees. That is STEEP. From row 8 one is almost over the field, one worries a bit about falling.”

The note was not as detailed as usual because, as he said in closing, the “World Cup match is resuming. Best, P” (P stood for Papa.)

The sweet soccer weekend — a D.C. United victory at the new stadium and watching a memorable World Cup final — gave way to another passion: fishing.

At Gravelly Point, just beyond the northern tip of Runway 1/19 at Reagan National Airport, Mike launched his small boat onto the Potomac River on July 16, alone with his thoughts and the stubborn bass.

Some hours later, Mary received a phone call from the authorities. Her husband’s boat had been discovered idling, with no sign of Mike. The next day, his body was found.

Joseph Michael Finger — longtime youth coach, administrator, referee and fan of D.C. pro soccer going back 40 years — was 79. The cause of death was not immediately known, but his family suspects a heart attack.

“All along,” eldest son Christopher said, “my mom expected to get a call one day from a soccer field that he had had a heart attack refereeing his third match of the day.”

United plans to honor Finger before Wednesday’s home match against the New York Red Bulls.

His soccer ties ran deeper than United. Long before MLS launched, he was among the army of suburban parents introducing children to a sport that had conquered the world but had been slow to catch on in the United States beyond ethnic enclaves.

Finger coached his three kids and many others in the Arlington Soccer Association, guiding the Cubs and Revolution and overseeing multiple age groups. It never would have come to fruition had he known his way around Arlington a little better.

“I was in first grade and wanted to try another activity,” Christopher said. “We got lost. We heard about kids playing soccer. They needed a coach. He was completely self-taught and immersed in it from then on. If it hadn’t been for the circuitous road grid in Arlington, he might’ve had a lifetime passion in Indian Guides instead of soccer.”

Younger brother Stephen’s first memories are tagging along to his siblings’ practices. Sister Sarah played as well. All three kids represented Yorktown High School. Stephen went on to play two years at Princeton; his first year was Bob Bradley’s last as the Tigers’ coach.

The diversity of the Arlington teams appealed to Mike Finger, who worked at the World Bank for 20 years.

“On way to practice, we would wind through south Arlington and pick up kids from immigrant families from all over,” Stephen said. “With his career, he loved being involved with the immigrant families, and soccer was such a neat part of that.”

With all three kids playing, Mike and Mary often split transportation and cheering tasks. “There probably wasn’t a field in Arlington,” Stephen said, “we didn’t touch.”

Now with his own family and two children playing sports in the Atlanta area, Stephen began to appreciate the time and effort his parents had devoted to him, his siblings and soccer.

“Probably 11 months out of the year,” Stephen said, “there was no weekend that didn’t entail driving off to some field.”

When his coaching days were over, Mike Finger pursued officiating.

“He refereed in pretty much every ethnic league,” Christopher said. “He liked being around the game, but what he liked even more was being part of the community around the game, whether it was Bolivian or Honduran.”

Mike’s soccer fandom ran much deeper than United. In the 1970s and early ’80s, there were regular visits to RFK to watch the Washington Diplomats and Team America. Later, there were U.S. World Cup qualifiers, the 1994 World Cup and 1996 Olympics.

When time allowed, the children would return from college to accompany their parents to various matches. After the demise of the North American Soccer League, United’s inception offered a new option.

“He felt like it was his team,” Stephen said. “Going to see Eddie Pope and Mario Gori, Marco Etcheverry, Jaime Moreno and Raul Diaz Arce — that is what he cared about.”

Aside from soccer and fishing, Mike cherished his family. Two weeks before his death, the three children and their spouses, plus six grandchildren, joined Mike and Mary for an Alaskan cruise celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The couple returned in time for the Audi Field christening.

“My dad loved the new stadium,” Stephen said, “though he may have thought it was a bit too shiny.”

Consumed by soccer bliss, Mike hit the Potomac two days later. His family believes something happened as he was pulling the boat in.

“I’m sure,” Christopher said, “he had a good day on the water.”

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Arlington.



Mike and Mary Finger (family photo)

