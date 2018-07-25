

D.C. United goalkeeper David Ousted, left, punches away the ball next to New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips. Wright-Phillips beat Ousted with a soft goal in the second minute. (Nick Wass/AP)

The second match at Audi Field on Wednesday was a sobering reality check for D.C. United. The fairy-tale opener 11 days earlier — full house, sensational goals, spectacular sunset and comprehensive victory — gave way to biblical rain, a much smaller crowd, malfunctioning video board and, most disturbing, an early deficit against a chief rival.

United was never quite right, responding slowly after kickoff was delayed 79 minutes and falling to the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, before an announced crowd of 15,655.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the second minute for his 100th regular season goal as the second-place Red Bulls (13-5-2) extended their unbeaten streak against United to six and won for the sixth time in seven outings.

United (3-9-5) is in a 1-4-3 rut, the only triumph coming in the stadium debut.

[Audi Field opening and a tragedy trigger a lifetime of memories for D.C.-area soccer family]

Wayne Rooney, United’s celebrated summer signing, began the night on the bench. The English striker has not reached peak fitness levels yet, so after starting last weekend and probably figuring in Ben Olsen’s lineup plans this weekend, he yielded to Darren Mattocks, the team’s leading scorer.

Stuck in a deficit for much of the night, Olsen turned to Rooney in the 57th minute. United threatened several times in the second half but lacked a finishing touch, missing opportunities in agonizing ways.

D.C. had fallen behind almost right away as Wright-Phillips cut back on Frederic Brillant in the penalty area and tagged an angled shot that skidded between the French defender’s legs and skipped off faulty goalkeeper David Ousted. Eighty-two seconds, and the Red Bulls were ahead.

Wright-Phillips, a 33-year-old Englishman, ran to the corner below the Red Bulls supporters’ section and peeled off his red No. 99 jersey to display a white No. 100 shirt. His clever celebration earned him a yellow card because he removed his jersey.

His goal total has come in just 159 matches, including seven goals in 13 outings against United. (He has also scored nine goals in 15 career postseason matches.)

The momentum created by the early goal — the 11th scored by the Red Bulls in the first 15 minutes of a match — threatened to sink the hosts. Ousted was forced to make a reflex save on Tim Parker, and a New York threat on the right was flagged offside before hitting the far post.

United labored to create meaningful possession in the early stages. Most forays became an unproductive slog.

[D.C. United still ‘working out kinks’ at Audi Field]

D.C. gained traction as the half wore on, and in the 28th minute, it thought it had drawn even when Zoltan Stieber threaded a pass to Paul Arriola for a composed finish from close range. From the moment the ball hit the target, however, there were doubts whether Arriola had remained onside. Video replay confirmed the infraction, and referee Armando Villarreal nullified the goal.

Derrick Etienne Jr., a former University of Virginia standout, could have deepened United’s problems moments later, but after Ousted came off his line he directed Etienne’s shot fractionally wide. Wright-Phillips’s combination work with Kaku created danger late in the half.

Wright-Phillips was a constant menace, pressuring United’s center backs and making smart runs into the channels.

United assembled a quality buildup at the other end, but the threat fizzled as Mattocks failed to get off a shot from the top of the box. Perhaps Rooney would have done more with it? No doubt, Olsen and the soaked supporters pondered that question. Late in the half, Mattocks’s wayward long ball drew groans from the crowd.

Steve Birnbaum almost equalized eight minutes after the break, but Luis Robles made a sliding stop on the 10-yard header, then covered the ball when it slipped from his grasp.

Rooney’s entrance changed the tone of the match, but Wright-Phillips was the Englishman who came closest to scoring, only to be foiled by Ousted, who made a superb save.

United had a valid claim for a penalty kick in the 66th minute when Parker barreled over Rooney from behind. Villarreal allowed play to continue. Rooney fumed.

In the 78th minute, Rooney was set up wonderfully by Luciano Acosta’s cross, but his slight hesitation in shooting allowed the Red Bulls to alleviate the danger.

Acosta worked his magic again in the 83rd minute, but Yamil Asad waited too long and had his shot blocked. In the 87th, Rooney provided for Asad, whose weak shot was easily smothered by Robles. Two minutes later, Rooney butchered a golden chance in the box.

Notes: The Richmond Kickers, D.C.’s second-division affiliates, dropped a 4-2 decision to La Liga club Espanyol in a friendly before 7,356 at City Stadium. Richmond led 2-1 at halftime. … Before the match, United honored Arlington’s Mike Finger, a season ticket holder since the 1996 inaugural season who died in a boating accident two days after attending the Audi Field opener. He was 79. … United will host the Colorado Rapids (4-11-5) on Saturday night.