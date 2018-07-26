

United’s Wayne Rooney prepares readies for a corner kick against the New York Red Bulls in the second match at Audi Field. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Rain pelted D.C. United’s new Audi Field on Wednesday night, making clear that the game would not kick off by the scheduled 8 p.m. The 20,000 seats, swamped in water, were empty as fans stayed sheltered on the concourse. The only sound that could be heard was the rain drops beating down. But then, a noise broke through the silence.

BANG!

It was the members of La Barra Brava, one of D.C. United’s longtime supporters’ groups, setting up camp — practicing their drum beats and pitching their red, black and white striped flags. Thirty minutes before the original kickoff time, they were the only fans braving what they called a “monsoon.”

The second game at Audi Field, against the New York Red Bulls, was Barra Brava’s first official match at the venue. Many of its members boycotted the opener on July 14, feeling shut out by the club’s previously announced official partnership with another supporters’ group, the Screaming Eagles.

“No smart business dumps on their most devoted customers,” said Andrew Mack, a drummer for La Barra and member since the club’s inaugural season in 1996. “And I think there are a lot of hurt feelings. We made a big effort to get it fixed.”

United last Friday reached a settlement with Barra Brava and fellow supporters’ group District Ultras over ticket distribution, one of the main sticking points in the months-long dispute. But while Barra Brava was back in action Wednesday — District Ultras plan to relaunch next month — its members said there is a long way to go before the sour taste is washed out of their mouth.

“It’s a good first step but there is a lot more they can do,” member Erwin Moya said.

For Moya and his friends Daniel Estes and Rodriguez Sehas, ticket availability remained in need of improvement. The Screaming Eagles receive $20 tickets from the club, which they can buy and resell. Barra Brava notified its members via Twitter when its tickets were made available through Ticketmaster. The fan club posted on Twitter the day after the agreement was reached that it had sold out its allotment for the Red Bulls game as well as Saturday’s home match against the Colorado Rapids.

“It seems like they only allocated a small amount of tickets to us and that wasn’t even announced,” Sehas said, who was unable to secure tickets to Saturday’s game. “And most people can’t afford the season tickets or even regular tickets so they need to make these more affordable for us.”

Mack also wants to see more effort being put forth to uphold the traditions La Barra Brava implemented at D.C. United games. Though he is grateful for Audi Field, the soccer-specific venue he and other fans had been waiting on for years, he pinpointed United’s new home as one of the reasons their rituals were broken up.

“One of the biggest things that we had that was interesting and unique was our tailgate culture before games. There’s not really an obvious place for us to do that,” Mack said of Audi Field, where public parking is far more limited. At RFK Stadium “we did a march in with the drums. Being able to get through security with the drum and not have to come an hour and a half early to set up, that was meaningful. There are a lot of things about the culture of this team that we don’t want to lose.”

Mack admits that adjusting to the new stadium will take time, and that it’s an adjustment he looks forward to. At the same time, he believes it would have been much smoother with more support from the organization.

“We’re really all in as supporters and we really want them to acknowledge that and work with us,” he said. “What makes this different from other sporting experiences is just how committed the fans are and how close to the team and its supporters are.”

D.C. United is well aware of how close they are to their fan base.

Managing general partner and chief executive Jason Levien, as well as defender Nick DeLeon, attended a watch party with Barra Brava members during a match last week at Atlanta United.

“It remains D.C. United’s top priority to include every member and group in our incredibly diverse fan base,” said Chris Hull, senior business and communications adviser for United. “This was an essential chapter in our fan relations at the start of this new era at Audi Field.

“Would we have like the talks to be resolved soon? Absolutely,” Hull continued. “But that is history and the future is ahead. The good news is that everyone is back in the family fold and back in the tent.”

They may be back in the family fold, but Barra Brava members feel they deserve more for their devotion. “If we were any other sports fan we would be leaving, going home,” Moya said Wednesday as he looked around at the empty stadium before kickoff. “But we love our team that much that we are going to stand out here in the rain.”

Said Mack: “D.C. United fans, we’ve been the gold standard for two decades. We started [soccer] fan culture in this country. We are ready to continue it on and take it to the next level.”