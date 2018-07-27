

Darren Mattocks, shown shooting on Vancouver goalkeeper Brian Rowe during the Audi Field opener July 14. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Darren Mattocks is enjoying the most productive season in his seven-year pro career — and the campaign is only half over.

In his first summer in Washington, the Jamaican forward shares D.C. United’s scoring lead with eight goals, an average of one every other appearance, and has helped lift an attack that last season tied the MLS record for scoreless games.

Mattocks, however, plays the same position as Wayne Rooney, the English superstar who arrived this month to bolster the organization both on and off the field.

As Ben Olsen said, “We didn’t get Wayne to come off the bench for 15-20 minutes.”

[Rooney named United’s team captain after three matches in MLS]

And so the coach has had to strike a tricky balance of integrating Rooney while providing enough minutes to Mattocks to sustain both his production and spirit.

“It’s a work in progress, if I am being honest,” Mattocks said Friday. “It’s not perfect. That’s pretty much all I can say.”

Before Rooney’s arrival, Mattocks started 12 matches, entered as a sub once and did not play once while compiling all of his goals, including five in a recent six-game stretch for last-place United (3-9-5). Since Rooney’s arrival, he has not scored in two starts (in which he gave way to Rooney shortly after intermission) or as a second-half sub for his new teammate.

Rooney is likely to start Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field and, as his fitness level continues to grow, he is almost certain to become Olsen’s first choice in a system designed for one striker only.

“It’s not an easy situation for Darren. I feel for him,” Olsen said. “However, this is professional soccer and he is going to have to do the best he can with the situation. . . . It’s a tough adjustment. There is only so much I can say to him because in a lot of ways it isn’t fair.”

Mattocks vented a bit Wednesday after leaving the field in the 57th minute, noticeably frustrated by the early removal.

“He doesn’t want to be subbed. I understand his frustration, and some of it is warranted,” Olsen said. “But this is our new reality: How you deal with the circumstances is the important thing. I trust Darren’s character. He is a team guy and ultimately wants what is best for himself but for this team. There is enough of a foundation between us and in him to deal with this in the right way.”

In talking about the situation Friday, Mattocks seemed to carry a mix of disappointment and understanding.

“If you are looking long term, it’s going to affect my output if I get less playing time,” he said. “The more I play, the more I score. The first half of the season, I’ve been doing it. With Wayne coming in, overall it’s good for the team, but maybe I am going to be affected the most.

“It’s tough to keep everyone happy in this situation. You have got to understand the business aspect of it — what he brings to the table — but at the same time, it doesn’t keep everyone happy. For the team’s sake, you have to put the team first.”

Beyond the goals, Olsen has admired Mattocks’s attitude and work rate.

“He’s a lovely guy,” Olsen said. “The way he has come in here and helped us in the goal department, but also he has worked harder than he has ever worked in his career. He has given us everything he has had and we expect him to continue to do it.”

Even if he does lose the starting job, Mattocks will remain in Olsen’s plans. Rooney is on the back end of his career and won’t play 90 minutes every game, especially when United faces three matches in a week (as the team will have to do four more times).

Olsen said his message to Mattocks is: “Take advantage of those minutes, so you can make my life difficult and lean toward putting you on with Wayne. Make it so I can’t keep you out of the lineup.”

Olsen will stick with his one-forward alignment for the time being but has not ruled out a change that would partner Mattocks and Rooney on the front line or put Mattocks up front and Rooney in a withdrawn position.

“Right now, I don’t think we’re there,” he said of a possible new formation. “We’re still trending in the right direction [in creating opportunities]. We have to see how this looks before we make any adjustments.”

As for Rooney’s position, “We haven’t come to a conclusion yet where Wayne is going to play permanently for this team.”

Olsen then added, “but the reality is, he is going to play.”

United notes: D.C. remains in the market for defensive help, especially on the corners, before the transfer and trade window closes Aug. 8, Olsen said. . . . Midfielder Paul Arriola will miss Saturday’s match because of yellow-card accumulation.

D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids

Where: Audi Field.

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News (formerly NewsChannel 8).

Records: United 3-9-5, 14 points; Rapids 4-11-5, 17 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK David Ousted; Ds Oniel Fisher, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; MFs Zoltan Stieber, Chris Durkin, Ian Harkes, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad; F Wayne Rooney.

Colorado probable starters: GK Tim Howard; Ds Kortne Ford, Axel Sjoberg, Tommy Smith; MFs Johan Blomberg, Jack Price, Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, Edgar Castillo, Sam Nicholson; F Yannick Boli.

