

Wayne Rooney sports a black eye, the result of a head-to-head collision Saturday at Audi Field. (Steven Goff/The Washington Post)

D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney returned to work Tuesday looking as if he had stepped into a boxing ring over the weekend. Bruises enveloped his left eye, and five stitches ran from the eyebrow to the bridge of his broken nose.

“It looks a bit worse with the black eye,” he said after participating in the training session, “but it feels fine.”

Rooney and the team declared him available for the MLS match Saturday at Montreal, saying he had cleared two concussion tests and would not need significant treatment for the wounds, which were inflicted in the waning moments of a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Audi Field.

Rooney was in the penalty area, helping to defend a corner kick in the fourth of five additional minutes, when Colorado’s Tommy Smith crashed into teammate Axel Sjoberg and created a chain reaction. The back of Sjoberg’s head then rammed Rooney’s face. Rooney fell, and when he got back up, his face was a bloody mess.

Medical staff tended to him on the sideline as shorthanded United ran out the clock.

“It was a complete accident,” Rooney said. “These things happen.”

He said he has broken his nose “a few times” during his 16-year career and that “it’s part of football. I’m used to it.”

He said he would be ready to play this weekend — “no problem” — and did not plan to wear a molded face mask.

“It will be fine. It’s actually settled down quite quick,” he said. “There’s not much swelling. … I’ve had no problems sleeping. I’ll play as normal. Of course, if I get a bang on it, it will be painful.”

United tested him for a concussion after the match and again Tuesday. Results were negative. Still, Coach Ben Olsen said, “We’ll be a little cautious with him this week.”

Olsen said Rooney “doesn’t seem too bothered by it. … The thing to worry there is with the concussion stuff. The cuts heal. We all have broken noses; almost every guy out here has one. All of us can only breathe through one nostril. It’s part of the gig.”

Rooney’s commitment to the cause, battling an opponent (Sjoberg) with a 10-inch height advantage, left an impression on his teammates.

“He took one off the face to make sure nothing happened,” said goalkeeper David Ousted, who was also responsible for preventing Sjoberg from making contact. “It’s the kind of guy he is and the kind of guy we appreciate.”

The incident came in Rooney’s first match as team captain, a title awarded after just a month with his new team.

“It’s something you know these young players need,” said the former Manchester United and English national team captain. “I’ve been there as a young player. I remember as a young player getting advice from the likes of Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes — it’s what you want to take in if you want to take advice. If you don’t, that’s your decision. I can only be there to help.”

The injury also came on the day he scored his first MLS goal, a 33rd-minute strike between goalkeeper Tim Howard’s legs. United conceded Kellyn Acosta’s equalizer in the 82nd minute and went back ahead on an own goal in the 90th.

Aside from the injury forcing him to the sideline, Rooney went the distance after totaling 131 minutes in the first three outings. Barring any setbacks this week, Olsen hopes to play him most, if not all, of this weekend’s game.

“This was the plan all along, to build him up to this point,” Olsen said. “It’s still a little bit fast, but that’s just the reality of coming in halfway through the season. If this was preseason, maybe it would be another week. He did a very good job in the offseason to maintain a level of fitness where he didn’t come in here unfit.”

Rooney added, “I feel like I am up to speed.”

His adaptation into the attack remains a promising work in progress as he bonds with Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad, Zoltan Stieber and Paul Arriola.

“We’ve created chances,” Rooney said. “If we had been more clinical in the last game, we could have been two or three-nil up and the game is finished. But it’s nice as an attacking player when you are creating chances. There are real positive signs.”

Notes: With eight days left in the transfer and trade window, Olsen said the team is “still looking” for roster help, particularly at outside back. Taylor Kemp, the incumbent at left back, will miss the entire year with a hip injury and first-choice right back Nick DeLeon continues to struggle with a knee injury that has cost him eight games. …

The club will offer a free ticket to a future match for fans who were not able to gain entrance to Audi Field last weekend because of a strict clear bag policy. The situation affected about 50 people, spokesman Chris Hull said. “It may be a small number, but it’s far too many,” he said.

United implemented the guidelines a year before it will become mandatory at all MLS venues.

The team has pledged to improve communication about the policy by prominently posting it on digital game tickets and social media and by stationing customer-service officials at the gates. The team is also reviewing its relationship with a third-party vendor, which did not provide enough lockers for fans to store belongings outside the stadium. Long lines formed Saturday, prompting some fans to leave or stash their bags unprotected outside the stadium.

United will also review the $20 charge for a locker and whether to distribute clear bags for free or a minimal charge.

The next home match is Aug. 12 against Orlando City.

