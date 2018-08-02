

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan, left, Brazil forward Beatriz and U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz vie for the ball during first half of Tournament of Nations soccer match in Bridgeview, Ill. (Annie Rice/Associated Press)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team won the Tournament of Nations title Thursday, recovering from an early own goal to defeat Brazil, 4-1, at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Ill.

The Americans (seven points) needed to win by two in order to edge Australia (seven) on the total-goals tiebreaker.

After Tierna Davidson deflected the ball into her own net, the top-ranked United States responded with goals by Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit) in the 33rd minute, Julie Ertz in the 53rd, Tobin Heath in the 61st and Alex Morgan in the 77th to extend the program’s unbeaten streak to 19 (17-0-2) since last summer’s defeat to Australia in the same tournament.

All four U.S. goals came on first touches, assisted by four different players, as the Americans improved to 28-3-5 against the seventh-ranked Brazilians.

In the first match of the night, Australia defeated three-loss Japan, 2-0. Brazil finished third with three points.

The Americans will play two more friendlies — vs. Chile on Aug. 31 in Carson, Calif., and Sept. 4 in San Jose — before opening the Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament in October in Cary, N.C.

U.S. lineup: Naeher; Sonnett, Davidson, Sauerbrunn, Dunn (Dahlkemper 88th); Lavelle (Zerboni 46th), Ertz, Horan; Heath (Short 69th), Morgan (Press 90th), Rapinoe (Lloyd 80th).

Lavelle’s goal:

Rose Lavelle equalizes for the USWNT with a sweet half-volley! 🌹🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0KrxHpaw7x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

Ertz’s goal:

Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half 👏👏



They need 1 more unanswered to take home the Tournament of Nations trophy! pic.twitter.com/weVUKm4qPK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

Heath’s goal:

Tobin Heath gives the USWNT the all-important 2-goal lead! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S7QtTGvzAu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 3, 2018

Morgan’s goal: