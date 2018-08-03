

Wayne Rooney controls the ball in the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps last weekend at Audi Field. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Where: Saputo Stadium.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News (formerly NewsChannel 8).

Records: United 4-9-5, 17 points; Impact 9-13-1, 28 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK David Ousted; Ds Oniel Fisher, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Joseph Mora; MFs Zoltan Stieber, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad; F Wayne Rooney.

Montreal probable starters: GK Evan Bush; Ds Jukka Raitala, Rod Fanni, Rudy Camacho, Daniel Lovitz; MFs Ken Krolicki, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Fs Alejandro Silva, Matteo Mancosu, Ignacio Piatti.

Outlook: Despite breaking his nose and needing five facial stitches last weekend, Wayne Rooney likely will retain his starting assignment. He said he does not plan to wear a face mask. The English superstar scored his first MLS goal in the 2-1 victory over Colorado at Audi Field and has been improving his fitness since signing in late June. He has appeared in four matches (two as a starter).

Midfielder Paul Arriola returns from a yellow-card suspension and might regain his starting role. Coach Ben Olsen has increased Russell Canouse’s workload since the central midfielder returned from a long-term knee injury. In his first start last weekend, he provided strength, stability and ball-winning skills to help United dictate terms most of the match. Center back Kofi Opare also performed well in his first start last weekend.

With just two players sidelined, “we’re deep right now,” Olsen said. “There are a lot of guys itching for minutes and a lot of guys who deserve minutes. There’s some managing to do. I’d rather have it this way and have healthy bodies capable and ready to go. I could go a bunch of different ways right now – in defense and midfield.”

United is 1-8-4 on the road — the only victory came against San Jose in May — and has conceded 30 goals. Over two seasons, D.C. has a 2-18-5 away mark. After this trip, though, D.C. will play 12 of its final 15 matches at home. Montreal’s 2-1 loss last weekend to Atlanta ended a six-game home winning streak. The Impact is unbeaten in its past six meetings against D.C. overall.

Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti is tied for fifth in MLS’s scoring race with 11 goals; he also has nine assists. Darren Mattocks and Yamil Asad have scored eight apiece for United. The Impact has allowed 14 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, the second-highest total in the 23-team league.