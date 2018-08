PSG’s Tim Weah celebrates after scoring against Monaco during Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP-Getty Images)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: season opener vs. Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20): at Newcastle United on Saturday

Fulham defender Tim Ream: vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): vs. Crystal Palace on Saturday

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: vs. Chelsea on Saturday

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: vs. Cardiff City on Saturday

Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: at Bournemouth on Saturday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): U-23s at Fulham on Friday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): U-23s vs. West Ham next Monday

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s at Manchester City on Saturday

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: at Arsenal on Sept. 9

Championship

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (family reasons) for 3-1 defeat at Leeds United

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: vs. Aston Villa on Monday

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton (age 20): played 90 minutes in 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Preston North End

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 minutes (scored in second-half stoppage time) in 2-1 victory over Charlton

Scunthorpe midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 58th (assist) in 2-1 victory at Coventry City

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Burton Albion

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): league opener vs. RB Leipzig on Aug. 26

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 19): at Wolfsburg on Aug. 25

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: vs. Schalke on Aug. 25

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: at Werder Bremen on Aug. 25

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: vs. Hannover on Aug. 25

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 88 (scored in 24th) in Bremen II’s 4-0 victory over Hamburg II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: at Freiburg on Aug. 25

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Aug. 25

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: vs. Bayer Leverkusen on Aug. 25

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: vs. Augsburg on Aug. 25

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: vs. Nurnberg on Aug. 25

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: at Hertha Berlin on Aug. 25

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II after trialing at Union Berlin

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): team to be determined

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (turns 18 on Aug. 25): Schalke II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): did not play in Hannover II’s 2-0 victory over Drochtersen/Assel

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: at Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 15

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: at Wolfsburg on Sept. 15

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 66 minutes in 3-1 victory over Sandhausen

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: not in the 18

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: at Dynamo Dresden on Monday

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): entered in the 68th in 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in second-half stoppage time in 1-0 victory over Paderborn

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): in the 18 but did not play

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 85 in 2-1 victory over Ingolstadt

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Hamburg

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Erzgebirge Aue

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in the 46th minute in 0-0 draw at Unterhaching

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90+ in 2-0 victory at Meppen

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Karlsruher

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): played 90 minutes (scored in 67th) in 4-0 victory over Monaco in Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen, China; league opener vs. Caen next Sunday

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: vs. Monaco on Saturday

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: at Lille on Saturday

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: at Dijon on Aug. 24

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 defeat to Gazelec Ajaccio

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: C squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: at Las Palmas on Aug. 19

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: at AZ Alkmaar next Sunday

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: at Excelsior on Saturday

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: vs. Fortuna Sittard on Saturday

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): at Waalwijk on Aug. 17

Roda defender Ashton Goetz: vs. Ajax II on Aug. 17

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 5-2 victory over Oostende

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Mouscron

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Antwerp

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat at Cercle Brugge

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): plays for Gent II

ITALY

Serie A

Fiorentina midfielder Joshua Perez (age 20): team to be determined

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks (turns 21 Monday): vs. Vitoria Guimaraes on Friday

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory over Thun

DENMARK

Superliga

Midtjylland goalkeeper Bill Hamid: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Vejle

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Brondby

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 90 (scored in 70th) in 2-2 draw at Horsens

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: at Vendsyssel on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: vs. Vidi on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League qualifying

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Brommapojkarna

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: played 76

Damallsvenskan

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 minutes in 3-1 victory Eskilstuna

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 70th in 2-0 victory at Limhamn

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Kalmar

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Djurgarden

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: in the 18 but did not play

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Rosengard

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: entered in the 57th minute (assist) in 1-1 draw at Rapid Vienna

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Molde

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Slovan Bratislava

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: played 90 minutes in 2-2 draw (4-2 aggregate victory) at Serbia’s Nadnicki Nis in second round of UEFA Europa League qualifying

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 3-2 victory over Hapoel Hadera

Maccabi Netanya midfielder Jake Rozhansky: entered in the 87th

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 78 minutes in 2-1 victory at Jeonnam Dragons

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: at Boca Juniors next Sunday

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Pumas

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: played 68 minutes in 3-1 defeat at Pachuca

Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafaña: vs. Puebla late Sunday

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: at Santos Laguna late Sunday

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: vs. Leon late Sunday

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: vs. Leon late Sunday

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: at Tijuana late Sunday

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Necaxa

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Cruz Azul