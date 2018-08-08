

Bill Hamid played for D.C. United from 2010 to 2017. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

D.C. United has reacquired goalkeeper Bill Hamid on a 1.5-year loan from Danish club Midtjylland. United announced this deal, which is pending the receipt of Hamid’s International Transfer Certificate, on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamid, a homegrown player from Annandale, Va., played for United from 2010 to 2017, making 193 MLS starts for the club. In 2014, Hamid was the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Last winter, the 27-year-old opted to pursue opportunities in Europe. With Midtjylland, however, Hamid never earned regular playing time. He has only started one league game while serving as the backup 19 times. After Hamid left United, the MLS club retained his rights because it had offered him a new contract. He is under contract through the 2021-22 season.

“Bill moved to FC Midtjylland at the end of last year and it was an important step in his personal and professional development,” said Dave Kasper, United’s General Manager and Vice President of Soccer Operations. “He’s a major part of the fabric of this club with his local ties, Homegrown history and on-field accomplishments so bringing him back on loan is a great acquisition as we make a push for playoffs at Audi Field. He’s a leader on and off the field and we’re excited to welcome him back to the club he worked tirelessly for over eight seasons.”

United attempted to buy Hamid through a transfer fee, but could not reach a deal with the Danish club. United instead acquired the goalkeeper through a loan. He will arrive this week.

So far this season, United has primarily used goalkeeper David Ousted, who was traded from Vancouver in January. Steve Clark, the backup goalkeeper, has started in three MLS matches this season. While the club has fielded offers for both, there is enough roster room to keep the two players if necessary.

United has conceded 36 goals this season, which stands as the sixth most in the 11-team Eastern Conference.

The MLS trade and transfer window closes Wednesday night. The club continues to seek back-line help, but even after Wednesday, the club can sign free agents for several more weeks.

Steven Goff contributed to this report.