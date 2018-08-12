

Luciano Acosta recorded a hat trick as D.C. United beat Orlando City, 3-2, on a miracle goal in stoppage time. (Nick Wass/AP)

Audi Field is barely a month old, and already it has staged perhaps the most incredible moment in D.C. United’s 22-year history.

And Wayne Rooney, the English superstar collecting the largest paycheck the MLS club has ever signed, was in the middle of an extraordinary play that will endear him to Washington soccer fans for years to come.

With United’s goalkeeper pressed upfield on a D.C. corner kick deep into second-half stoppage time during a tie game, Rooney made a game-saving tackle in the defensive end.

He then got up, collected possession, took three touches and drove a world-class pass of some 40 yards to 5-foot-3 teammate Luciano Acosta for an eight-yard header and a 3-2 victory over Orlando City.

The play was reviewed by video, but when Acosta’s third goal of the night was confirmed, Rooney rolled backward in celebration and United players fell in joy.

The unbelievable sequence redeemed United after conceding Dom Dwyer’s equalizer in the 71st minute — despite D.C. holding a man advantage before a crowd of 17,020.

Orlando (7-15-2) entered the night 1-12-1 since mid-May and without assist leaders Yoshimar Yotun (red-card suspension) and Sacha Kljestan (ankle injury).

But after Acosta’s second goal, the visitors performed as if they were on equal terms. United pressed for a late winner, but Joe Bendik made superb saves on Darren Mattocks and Russell Canouse.

And then … magic.

Rooney’s heroic tackle prevented Will Johnson from launching a 45-yard shot into an open net, vacated when David Ousted raced to the other end for a corner kick.

With three home dates this week, United (5-9-6) could not afford to drop more than a few points if it wanted to join MLS’s playoff race. But even the emotional lift provided by goalkeeper Bill Hamid’s return from Europe did not translate into victory.

Before the match, as he trotted across the field to the bench, Hamid acknowledged the crowd by clapping above his head. From behind the north goal, the supporters’ groups chanted his name over and over again.

On this night, however, three days after arriving back in the country, he had to watch from the sideline, yielding to Ousted. In all likelihood, Hamid will start Wednesday against the visiting Portland Timbers.

Hamid was not the only newcomer in uniform, if not in action. Vytas Andriuskevicius, a left back acquired in a trade with Portland on Tuesday, took a spot on the 18-man game-day roster and did not play. He, too, seems likely to debut Wednesday.

Hamid’s reintegration allowed Ousted to start for the 12th consecutive league match. Steve Clark, a three-time starter and typical backup, was not in uniform.

For now, United will carry four keepers — Richmond Kickers loanee Travis Worra is the other one. But with the trade deadline passed, Clark seems in greatest jeopardy of being released.

Ousted, who joined United last winter after a standout stretch at Vancouver, proved his value in the 28th minute with a fine save on Chris Mueller’s near-post blast.

United’s promising start did not yield any serious threats, and as the half unfolded, the Lions were more comfortable and effective in possession.

Without receiving much service, Rooney drifted deeper into midfield to retrieve the ball and attempt to create something.

In the 44th minute, United thought it had gone ahead when Yamil Asad nodded the ball to Rooney for a close-range header. However, Asad was ruled offside right away on a cross-field pass, a call confirmed by video replay.

United did go ahead just before the half expired. Rooney and Acosta played a tight combination, the Englishman supplying the Argentine infiltrating the penalty area. Acosta nimbly split two challengers and beat Bendik to the near corner with a roaring seven-yard blast.

Less than two minutes into the second half, United’s Zoltan Stieber drove a 22-yard shot off the left post.

Orlando drew level in the 50th minute thanks to an own goal. Oriol Rosell hustled to prevent the ball from crossing the end line and one-timed a cross. Defender Steve Birnbaum stuck out his left foot, inadvertently deflecting the ball past Ousted.

The match turned five minutes later. Orlando was launching a counterattack when, away from the ball, Cristian Higuita elbowed Asad in the head. Referee Jose Carlos Rivero did not see the blow, but video assistant referee Jorge Gonzalez did.

Gonzalez recommended Rivero take a closer look on a sideline monitor. After review, he showed Higuita a red card.

Nine dominant minutes later, United broke the deadlock, but not without assistance from video replay again.

Asad lofted the ball into the penalty area. Acosta, all of 130 pounds, was unmarked as he chased the aerial service. Here came the 6-3, 223-pound Bendik.

Acosta got there first, volleying past the leaping Bendik, whose hip smashed into Acosta’s head.

Initially the goal was nullified by an offside call, but after reviewing video, Rivero awarded the goal.

With a goal and man advantage, United gave the lead away. Rosell played a through ball to Dwyer, who had shed Birnbaum to race into the clear. Ousted came out, so Dwyer flipped the ball past him. Rivero again checked the video but quickly confirmed the goal.

