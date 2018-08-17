

Neymar, shown last week with Paris Saint-Germain, is coming to town. (Gerard Julien/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar, was among 13 players from the Brazilian World Cup squad named Friday for soccer friendlies against the United States on Sept. 7 in East Rutherford, N.J., and against El Salvador four days later at Landover’s FedEx Field.

The 24-man delegation also includes Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Roberto Firmino and Alisson (Liverpool), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea), Thiago Silva (PSG) and Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid).

With both matches falling in an official international window, Coach Tite had his choice of players scattered around major European leagues and the Brazilian circuit.

Neymar, 26, has scored 57 goals in 90 international appearances. On the Brazilian career chart, he is third behind Pele (77 in 92) and Ronaldo (62 in 98). His first cap (and first goal) came at MetLife Stadium in August 2010 against the United States.

Notable absences from the roster: Marcelo (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Guangzhou) and Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho (Manchester City).

Brazil was among the favorites in Russia this summer but lost to Belgium, 2-1, in the quarterfinals. The Sept. 7 match against the United States is its first since the World Cup disappointment. In the FIFA rankings released Thursday, the Brazilians fell one spot to third, behind world champion France and Belgium.

Dave Sarachan, the U.S. team’s interim coach, will not announce his roster until Sept. 2, the day training camp opens in northern New Jersey. After facing Brazil, the Americans will play archrival Mexico on Sept. 11 in Nashville.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo (Flamengo), Neto (Valencia)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dede (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (Porto), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Gouan), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Fluminense)