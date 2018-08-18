

Kofi Opare has started the past four matches after making one brief appearance in the spring. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A roster change, consecutive injuries and the rhythm of a soccer campaign have tested Kofi Opare’s patience this season.

A regular in 2017, the D.C. United defender made one brief appearance in the spring and did not start until three weeks ago, the team’s 18th match.

“Let’s put it this way,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “He’s been a patient man.”

With Opare and Steve Birnbaum reunited in central defense, United has conceded five goals during a four-game unbeaten streak to escape last place in the MLS’s Eastern Conference and join the jumbled playoff race. Forward Wayne Rooney’s arrival has made the greatest impact on D.C.’s rising fortunes, but Opare’s reemergence has reinforced a back line that had been showing cracks.

He replaced Frederic Brillant on July 28 and has played every minute since.

“As a player, you want to play, you want to contribute,” said Opare, 27, a Canadian citizen who was born in Ghana, and lived in South Africa and Newark, N.J., before his family settled in Niagara Falls, Ontario. “Not being able to do so is frustrating. As a professional, you need to develop a sense of patience and wait for the opportunity to come and, when it does, you need to grab it with both hands.”

He did so last year, starting a career-high 25 matches as veteran Bobby Boswell’s role declined. Although Opare earned decent marks, the team’s overall defense allowed 60 goals, second most in the conference, prompting United in the offseason to acquire Brillant, now 33, a Frenchman with 15 years of pro experience, including the previous two at New York City FC.

Birnbaum and Brillant forged an effective partnership at training camp and remained Olsen’s choice for 17 matches. It was, the coach admitted Friday, too long.

“As the season wore on, I could’ve done a better job of managing Fred’s minutes,” he said. “Toward the middle of summer, we used him too much for his age. He started to wane in power. That’s on me.”

Even if Olsen had wanted to use Opare in June and much of July, he wasn’t available because of an ankle sprain followed by a minor knee injury. Jalen Robinson (11 career starts) was the only other option, but Olsen chose not to disrupt the central pairing.

Opare was not even on the 18-man game roster for almost two months before suddenly rejoining the lineup July 28.

“It was a relief to finally get the opportunity,” he said. “I hadn’t been in the 18, so all of a sudden to be told you are going to start, I thought, ‘Wow, okay, I need to step up.’ ”

Opare said he had prepared for his possible return by working closely with the training staff. “Those periods I was out [rehabbing the injuries], I wasn’t coming in and getting treatment and leaving. I came in and went to the gym almost every day to keep my base fitness.”

When Rooney began working on his endurance after a two-month layoff, Opare joined him in the fitness room. “I wanted to make sure I was ready,” Opare said.

Said Birnbaum: “He’s professional. He was taking care of himself and doing what he needed to do to be ready in case they called him. It has showed.”

Having played together regularly last year, both Birnbaum and Opare said the reunification this summer has been seamless.

With United (6-9-6) beginning to find its way after four bumpy months, Opare appears to have a strong grip on the starting job. Olsen said there might be situations where Brillant is better-suited to start. Brillant is a better passer than Opare, whose strengths are athletic ability and handling set pieces at both ends.

“Right now,” Olsen added, “it would be tough to pull Kofi out.”

United notes: The starting time is listed as 7:30 p.m. but kickoff will not occur until 7:55 because of national TV (Fox Sports 1). . . . New England (7-8-8) is in an 0-4-2 rut and its only victory in its past nine games came against United on June 30 in Foxborough, Mass. . . . Waived by D.C. this past week, Steve Clark was claimed by Portland, which is without first-choice goalkeeper Jake Gleeson (tibial stress fractures) for two months.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

Where: Audi Field.

When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Records: United 6-9-6, 24 points; Revolution 7-8-8, 29 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Oniel Fisher, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Joseph Mora; MFs Zoltan Stieber, Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad; F Wayne Rooney.

New England probable starters: GK Matt Turner; Ds Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea, Jalil Anibaba, Brandon Bye; MFs Juan Agudelo, Wilfried Zahibo, Luis Caicedo, Cristian Penilla; Fs Teal Bunbury, Diego Fagundez.

