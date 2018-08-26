Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes (own goal) in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory over Burnley
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): not in the 18
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Cardiff City
Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw at Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Brighton
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-2 victory at West Ham
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: league opener at Arsenal on Sept. 9
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: league opener vs. Reading on Sept. 19
Championship
Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Hull City
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 minutes
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: not in the 18 (just arrived on loan) for 1-0 defeat to Bristol City
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Birmingham City
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Preston North End
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 minutes (assist) in 2-1 victory at Wimbledon
Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Walsall
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: entered in the 83rd minute in 1-1 draw with Aberdeen
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): played 77 minutes in 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (scored in 33rd) in 2-1 victory over Schalke
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (turns 20 Tuesday): played 90
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 83 (scored in the 58th) in 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (red-card suspension) for 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Freiburg
Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Augsburg
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Nurnberg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 85 (scored in the 38th) in Bremen II’s 2-0 victory at Drochtersen/Assel
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): entered in the 65th in Hannover II’s 7-2 victory at Jeddeloh
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: league opener at Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 15
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: league opener at Wolfsburg on Sept. 15
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 88 minutes in 2-2 draw with Paderborn
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in 69th in 3-0 defeat at Darmstadt
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: in the 18 but did not play
Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 66th in 1-0 defeat at Bochum
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Jahn Regensburg
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 78
Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): played 90 in 3-1 victory at Dynamo Dresden
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over St. Pauli
3 Liga
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played the first 45 minutes in 4-1 defeat to 1860 Munich
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Muenster
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: at Jena on Monday
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Angers
Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Caen
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 69th (in progress) at Olympique Marseille
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory at Dijon
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat at Red Star
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Segunda Division
Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Real Zaragoza
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes in 3-1 defeat at Den Haag
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Excelsior
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18
Eerste Divisie
Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to MVV
Roda defender Ashton Goetz: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Almere City
BELGIUM
First Division A
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Club Brugge
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 (assist) in 2-0 victory at Charleroi
Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Eupen
Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Gent
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Division
Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 60 minutes in Benfica II’s 1-0 victory over Mafra
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory over Covilha
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Luzern
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 63 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Horsens
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to AGF
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): entered in the 79th in 3-0 victory over Randers
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Esbjerg on Monday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 minutes (scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes) in 5-0 victory over Sirius
Dalkurd defender Alex De John: vs. Hammarby on Monday
Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: vs. Hammarby on Monday
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory at Pitea
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 78th
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vittsjo
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Linhamn
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Linkoping
Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18
Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Kalmar
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: played 62 minutes (assist) in 3-2 defeat to Salzburg
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: entered in the 87th minute in 3-1 victory at Sandefjord
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Zlate Moravce
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: did not play in 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Hapoel Haifa
Maccabi Netanya midfielder Jake Rozhansky: not in the 18
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes (scored in the 44th) in 4-1 victory over Seoul
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 84th minute (assist) in 2-0 victory at Gimnasia La Plata
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Chivas
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Queretaro
Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Pumas
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Tigres
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: entered in the 63rd in 2-0 defeat at Pachuca
Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Veracruz
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: at Toluca on Sunday night