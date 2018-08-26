

John Brooks, right, put Wolfsburg ahead with a first-half header against Schalke. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes (own goal) in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory over Burnley

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): not in the 18

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Cardiff City

Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw at Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Brighton

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-2 victory at West Ham

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: league opener at Arsenal on Sept. 9

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: league opener vs. Reading on Sept. 19

Championship

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Hull City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 minutes

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: not in the 18 (just arrived on loan) for 1-0 defeat to Bristol City

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Birmingham City

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Preston North End

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 minutes (assist) in 2-1 victory at Wimbledon

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Walsall

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: entered in the 83rd minute in 1-1 draw with Aberdeen

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): played 77 minutes in 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (scored in 33rd) in 2-1 victory over Schalke

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (turns 20 Tuesday): played 90

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 83 (scored in the 58th) in 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (red-card suspension) for 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory at Freiburg

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Augsburg

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Nurnberg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 85 (scored in the 38th) in Bremen II’s 2-0 victory at Drochtersen/Assel

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): entered in the 65th in Hannover II’s 7-2 victory at Jeddeloh

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: league opener at Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 15

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: league opener at Wolfsburg on Sept. 15

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 88 minutes in 2-2 draw with Paderborn

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in 69th in 3-0 defeat at Darmstadt

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: in the 18 but did not play

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 66th in 1-0 defeat at Bochum

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Jahn Regensburg

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 78

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): played 90 in 3-1 victory at Dynamo Dresden

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over St. Pauli

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played the first 45 minutes in 4-1 defeat to 1860 Munich

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Muenster

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: at Jena on Monday

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Angers

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Caen

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 69th (in progress) at Olympique Marseille

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory at Dijon

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat at Red Star

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Real Zaragoza

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes in 3-1 defeat at Den Haag

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Excelsior

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to MVV

Roda defender Ashton Goetz: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Almere City

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Club Brugge

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 (assist) in 2-0 victory at Charleroi

Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Eupen

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Gent

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 60 minutes in Benfica II’s 1-0 victory over Mafra

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory over Covilha

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Luzern

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 63 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Horsens

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to AGF

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): entered in the 79th in 3-0 victory over Randers

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Esbjerg on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 minutes (scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes) in 5-0 victory over Sirius

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: vs. Hammarby on Monday

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: vs. Hammarby on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory at Pitea

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 78th

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Vittsjo

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Linhamn

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Linkoping

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Kalmar

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: played 62 minutes (assist) in 3-2 defeat to Salzburg

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: entered in the 87th minute in 3-1 victory at Sandefjord

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Zlate Moravce

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: did not play in 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Hapoel Haifa

Maccabi Netanya midfielder Jake Rozhansky: not in the 18

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes (scored in the 44th) in 4-1 victory over Seoul

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 84th minute (assist) in 2-0 victory at Gimnasia La Plata

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Chivas

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Queretaro

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Pumas

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Tigres

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: entered in the 63rd in 2-0 defeat at Pachuca

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Veracruz

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: at Toluca on Sunday night