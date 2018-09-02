

American right back DeAndre Yedlin scores first-half equalizer against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

*named to U.S. national team for Brazil and Mexico friendlies

[Injured Pulisic is unavailable for U.S. friendlies]

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played 90 minutes (scored in 30th) in 2-1 defeat at Manchester City (first career Premier League goal)

DeAndre Yedlin scores his first Premier League goal and it's a nice one! pic.twitter.com/kyyluClVdp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2018

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw at Brighton

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Everton

Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Arsenal

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 67 (scored in 66th) in U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 (injured) for U-23s

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Stoke City

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: league opener at Arsenal on Sept. 9

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: vs. Millwall in WSL Cup on Sept. 16; league opener vs. Reading on Sept. 19

Championship

Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: entered in the 89th minute in 0-0 draw at Birmingham City (loan from Stoke City)

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj*: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Derby County

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: in the 18 but did not play

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson*, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Rotherdam

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers* (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Millwall

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Brentford

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Oxford

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: entered in the 87th in 1-0 victory at Coventry City

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: entered in the 64th minute in 2-1 defeat at Livingston

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over St. Mirren

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Hannover

Hannover forward Bobby Wood*, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 46th

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks*: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie* (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 (injured)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Mainz

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 89 (scored in 87th) in Bremen II’s 3-0 victory at Oldenburg

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played the first 45 in Hannover II’s 1-0 defeat at St. Pauli

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: league opener at Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 15

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: league opener at Wolfsburg on Sept. 15

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green*: played 76 minutes in 1-0 victory at Duisburg

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: not in the 18

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 82 (scored in 26th) in 5-3 defeat at Arminia Bielefeld

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Heidenheim

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): entered in the 65th

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 49th in 0-0 draw with Union Berlin

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: vs. Magdeburg on Monday

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: at Sonnenhof on Monday

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Hallescher

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah* (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-2 victory at Nimes

Nantes defender Matt Miazga*, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 3-2 victory at Strasbourg

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 75 in 2-0 victory over Bordeaux

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Brest

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore*, on loan from Levante: not in the 18 (yellow-card suspension) for 2-0 victory at Elche

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich*, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes (scored in 74th) in 1-1 draw with Utrecht

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 defeat at Feyenoord

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 4-2 defeat to Den Haag

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 83 minutes in 2-0 victory over Utrecht II

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Antwerp

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath*: in the 18 but did not play in 5-2 victory at Zulte-Waregem

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Genk

Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90 (scored in 74th) in 3-1 defeat at Charleroi

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Waasaland-Beveren

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 90 minutes (assist) in Benfica II’s 1-1 draw at Academica

Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 (just arrived on loan) for 4-2 victory over Boavista

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: played 65 minutes in 3-2 victory at Xamax

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 56 minutes in 0-0 draw at OB

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 67 (scored in 47th) in 1-1 draw at Sonderjyske

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Brondby

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Randers

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 61 minutes in 3-0 victory at Brommapojkarna

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Goteborg

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: not in the 18

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: no match scheduled

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: no match scheduled

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: played 20 minutes (injured) in 2-1 defeat to St. Poelten

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Valerenga

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Podbrezova

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 88th minute in 1-1 draw at Hapoel Beer Sheva

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Bnei Sakhnin

Maccabi Netanya midfielder Jake Rozhansky: in the 18 but did not play

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 3-2 defeat at Incheon

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 90th minute in 1-0 victory over Godoy Cruz

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 3-1 defeat at Tigres

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Club America later Sunday

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: at Lobos later Sunday

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Tijuana

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Monterrey

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Pumas