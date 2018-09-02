Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
*named to U.S. national team for Brazil and Mexico friendlies
[Injured Pulisic is unavailable for U.S. friendlies]
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played 90 minutes (scored in 30th) in 2-1 defeat at Manchester City (first career Premier League goal)
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw at Brighton
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Everton
Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Arsenal
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 67 (scored in 66th) in U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-1 defeat at Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 (injured) for U-23s
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Stoke City
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: league opener at Arsenal on Sept. 9
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: vs. Millwall in WSL Cup on Sept. 16; league opener vs. Reading on Sept. 19
Championship
Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: entered in the 89th minute in 0-0 draw at Birmingham City (loan from Stoke City)
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj*: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Derby County
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: in the 18 but did not play
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson*, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Rotherdam
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers* (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Millwall
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Brentford
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Oxford
Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: entered in the 87th in 1-0 victory at Coventry City
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: entered in the 64th minute in 2-1 defeat at Livingston
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 4-1 victory over St. Mirren
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw at Hannover
Hannover forward Bobby Wood*, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 46th
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks*: played 90 in 3-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie* (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18 (injured)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat to Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured)
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Mainz
Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 89 (scored in 87th) in Bremen II’s 3-0 victory at Oldenburg
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played the first 45 in Hannover II’s 1-0 defeat at St. Pauli
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: league opener at Bayer Leverkusen on Sept. 15
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: league opener at Wolfsburg on Sept. 15
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green*: played 76 minutes in 1-0 victory at Duisburg
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: not in the 18
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 82 (scored in 26th) in 5-3 defeat at Arminia Bielefeld
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Heidenheim
Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18
Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): entered in the 65th
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 49th in 0-0 draw with Union Berlin
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: vs. Magdeburg on Monday
3 Liga
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: at Sonnenhof on Monday
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Hallescher
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah* (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-2 victory at Nimes
Nantes defender Matt Miazga*, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 minutes in 3-2 victory at Strasbourg
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 75 in 2-0 victory over Bordeaux
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: no match scheduled
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat to Brest
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Segunda Division
Reus defender Shaq Moore*, on loan from Levante: not in the 18 (yellow-card suspension) for 2-0 victory at Elche
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich*, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes (scored in 74th) in 1-1 draw with Utrecht
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 defeat at Feyenoord
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 4-2 defeat to Den Haag
Eerste Divisie
Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 83 minutes in 2-0 victory over Utrecht II
BELGIUM
First Division A
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Antwerp
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath*: in the 18 but did not play in 5-2 victory at Zulte-Waregem
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Genk
Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90 (scored in 74th) in 3-1 defeat at Charleroi
Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Waasaland-Beveren
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Division
Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 90 minutes (assist) in Benfica II’s 1-1 draw at Academica
Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 (just arrived on loan) for 4-2 victory over Boavista
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Pacos de Ferreira
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: played 65 minutes in 3-2 victory at Xamax
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 56 minutes in 0-0 draw at OB
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 67 (scored in 47th) in 1-1 draw at Sonderjyske
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Brondby
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Randers
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 61 minutes in 3-0 victory at Brommapojkarna
Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Goteborg
Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: not in the 18
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: no match scheduled
Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: no match scheduled
Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: played 20 minutes (injured) in 2-1 defeat to St. Poelten
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Valerenga
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Podbrezova
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: entered in the 88th minute in 1-1 draw at Hapoel Beer Sheva
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Bnei Sakhnin
Maccabi Netanya midfielder Jake Rozhansky: in the 18 but did not play
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 3-2 defeat at Incheon
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 90th minute in 1-0 victory over Godoy Cruz
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 3-1 defeat at Tigres
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: vs. Club America later Sunday
Club America midfielder Joe Corona: at Lobos later Sunday
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Tijuana
Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: in the 18 but did not play
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Monterrey
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Pumas