

Maryland’s Sasho Cirovski, left, and Virginia’s George Gelnovatch meet before the first NCAA soccer match at Audi Field. (Matt Riley/University of Virginia media relations)

The Maryland-Virginia rivalry in men’s soccer took root in 1941 and, despite the Terrapins bailing on the ACC four years ago, geographical, historical and recruiting ties have kept them in the same sphere.

With a new soccer stadium in the region, the schools’ longtime coaches agreed to rekindle their rivalry by showcasing the award-winning programs Monday night in a grander, if largely unoccupied, theater. In the first NCAA match at D.C. United’s Audi Field, Maryland and seventh-ranked Virginia played to a 0-0 draw before an announced crowd of 3,527.

The sides hope to meet each of the next three seasons at Buzzard Point as well.

“It brought great joy to me to resuscitate this game in a meaningful way,” said Sasho Cirovski, a two-time national champion who is in his 26th season as Maryland coach. “If we can keep this going, we expect to double the crowd next year, and eventually I would like to make this the game of the year in the regular season.”

George Gelnovatch, a two-time NCAA champion in his 22 previous seasons, echoed Cirovski’s sentiments. “It was a wonderful experience for both teams, and they took advantage of it,” he said. “We’ll come back anytime we can.”

Although the sides agreed to this game months ago, the contract was not signed until less than two weeks ago, leaving little time for marketing and promotion. That, combined with the match taking place at the end of a holiday weekend, created a dull atmosphere.

With such a smaller gathering, the event lacked the scene that College Park’s Ludwig Field or Virginia’s Klockner Stadium — both hold about 8,000 — would have provided. Aside from a noisy bunch of Maryland students behind the net heckling Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler, the venue was quiet most of the muggy evening.

“It’s a game the community needs to get behind,” said Cirovski, whose program is 4-0-2 against Virginia in the past six meetings. “There’s no reason why the entire DMV area shouldn’t have had all of their clubs at this game. That is something I certainly want to push next spring and summer.”

There was not much to see, though. Maryland (0-1-2) is still seeking its first goal and, dating from last season, extended its scoreless streak to 482 minutes. Having played 110 minutes against Stanford on Friday, the Terrapins were operating on fumes late in the game. Maryland is winless in its last nine matches since late last year, the longest funk of Cirovski’s tenure.

Virginia (1-0-1) had not played since Aug. 24 and was fresher, if not clinical, in the late stages.

Both sides mounted minor threats in the first half and, as the match unfolded, the timidity faced when playing in a large venue seemed to fade. Typical of college soccer, there was an abundance of hustle and organization but a dearth of individual excellence, particularly in the final third of the field. The second half offered greater bite and ambition but few genuine opportunities.

“This time of year, the toughest thing is to get your offensive organization in rhythm,” Gelnovatch said. “It’s probably a little easier right now to keep the ball out of the goal.”

GEORGETOWN 1, STANFORD 1: Ethan Lochner scored in the 65th minute for the Hoyas (2-1-1) before Amir Bashti equalized for the No. 10 Cardinal (0-0-3) in the 88th at Shaw Field. Stanford, a three-time defending NCAA champion that played a scoreless draw with Maryland on Friday, extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games.

Georgetown had large advantages in shots on goal (10-4) and corner kicks (11-4).

“It’s frustrating when you play well enough to win with chances cleared off the [goal] line and hitting the post,” Hoyas Coach Brian Wiese said. “When you play Stanford, you’re not playing the team; you’re playing the program, and we had to stay composed to limit mistakes. We did a pretty good job of that, except for a few lapses.”