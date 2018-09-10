

Paul Arriola tracks Fred as Philippe Coutinho follows during Brazil’s 2-0 victory over the United States in Friday’s friendly. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — Paul Arriola has been released from the U.S. national soccer team in order to rejoin undermanned D.C. United for Wednesday’s match against Minnesota at Audi Field.

Arriola started against Brazil on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J., and with Coach Dave Sarachan planning lineup changes, the winger might not have played against Mexico here Tuesday anyway.

“I’m very thankful to have been able to represent the USMNT once again and although I am sad not to be taking part in the friendly against our rival Mexico, I am also excited to get back to playing for D.C. United to continue our strong push for a playoff spot,” Arriola said. “I appreciate Dave and the rest of the national team technical staff for allowing me to get back to my club for Wednesday’s important match against Minnesota.”

United was missing 13 players (eight are injured, five were on international duty) for the 1-1 draw at New York City FC on Saturday and had only four substitutes, three fewer than normal.

Jamaican forward Darren Mattocks will also rejoin the club as previously scheduled after scoring twice in a 4-0 victory over the Cayman Islands on Sunday. Yamil Asad and Oniel Fisher might be uniform after missing time with injuries.

Zoltan Stieber (Hungary), Junior Moreno (Venezuela) and Bruno Miranda (Bolivia) remain unavailable because of national team duty.

With about six weeks left in the season, United (8-11-7) is five points from the final playoff spot in MLS’s Eastern Conference. With seven of its last eight matches at home and at least one game in hand on the other contenders, D.C. has an advantageous schedule down the stretch.

In 22 league matches (19 starts), Arriola has posted four goals and eight assists.