

Matt Miazga grabs hold of Angel Zaldivar in first half at Nissan Stadium. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE — The United States-Mexico men’s soccer match Tuesday night was puttering along as if the players, mostly young and new to the battles, did not grasp the history of nasty rumbles and epic clashes between the bitter regional adversaries.

And then, midway through the second half, the international friendly before 40,194 spectators crackled to life.

Matt Miazga, a 6-foot-4 center back, stared down — literally and figuratively — Mexico’s 5-5 sensation, Diego Lainez, then mocked his foe’s height by extending his hand at chest level, an act that triggered a scuffle. A moment later, Angel Zaldivar was red-carded for a brutal challenge on U.S. captain Wil Trapp, sparking another kerfuffle.

Ah, the American-Mexican rivalry was alive and kicking again.

So when Tyler Adams scored in the 71st minute en route to a 1-0 U.S. victory, the exaltation on the field and in the stands rekindled the look and feel of typical showdowns between these countries.

Mexico has had the edge in the series for several years, but with this triumph, the United States extended its unbeaten streak in friendlies against the team known as El Tri to 12 matches (8-0-4) since a 1999 defeat. (Mexico is 8-6-2 in matches that matter.)

Adams, a 19-year-old midfielder for MLS’s New York Red Bulls, scored his first goal on the senior level on a 13-yard one-timer into the left side of the net after substitute Antonee Robinson, 21, crossed from the left side.

U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan made six changes to the lineup that had dropped a 2-0 decision to Brazil on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J. The moves, he said, were not reaction to performance but for the purpose of providing playing time to others. These are friendlies, after all.

Three of the four defenders were new: Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, replaced John Brooks, who rejoined Bundesliga club Wolfsburg over the weekend; Shaq Moore, 21, manned the right and Eric Lichaj the left.

Tim Weah, the 18-year-old attacker from Paris Saint-Germain, filled the left wing and Kellyn Acosta claimed the right side instead of Paul Arriola, who returned to D.C. United. Sarachan retained his central midfield of Adams, Trapp and Weston McKennie. Gyasi Zardes, enjoying a renaissance season with the Columbus Crew, was the lone forward.

In his 40th appearance, Zardes was the only U.S. starter with more than 20 international matches.

The average age of the U.S. lineup was 22.5; eight players were 23 or younger. Mexico started eight players 24 or under.

El Tri swapped 10 of the 11 starters from the 4-1 defeat to Uruguay on Friday in Houston, with defender Hugo Ayala as the only returnee. The new crew did not include Jonathan Gonzalez, the California-born teenager with dual citizenship who last winter abandoned the U.S. program to play for Mexico.

Ahead of the match, Sarachan said he wanted to see better possession and creativity than his team managed against technically dominant Brazil. Facing a lesser opponent, this was possible. The Americans’ energy and body language was noticeably better, and although scoring opportunities were slow to surface, they were comfortable with the ball and better connected.

Mexico generated the first serious opportunity, forcing former University of Maryland goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 23, to make a superb leaping save on Edson Alvarez’s header in the 16th minute.

The sensation of the first half was Lainez, an 18-year-old winger from Mexico’s Club America who debuted last week. He was quick, unpredictable and exciting. In the 36th minute, he toyed with Trapp, faking him to the ground as the turned the corner and set up Alvarez for a close-range stab that Steffen corralled.

Hugo Gonzalez, Mexico’s first-time goalkeeper, smothered Weah’s hard bid from distance in the 42nd minute and wasn’t otherwise bothered in the half.

McKennie, 20, left late in the half with a sprained left knee. Julian Green, a starter against Brazil, entered.

The pace and intensity accelerated about 10 minutes into the second half. Expertise was lacking but the confrontations set the stage for a fierce finish.

U.S. notes: The Americans will reconvene in Tampa for an Oct. 11 friendly against Colombia, then face Peru five days later in East Hartford, Conn. The final set of friendlies this year are Nov. 15 against England in London and Nov. 20 against Italy at a neutral venue in Europe (to be announced). . . . Goalkeeper Alex Bono (Toronto FC) and defender Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) were not in uniform (coach’s decision).