Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat to Arsenal
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Manchester City
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace
Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Chelsea
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 78 in U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Reading
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s at Blackburn on Monday
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 3-3 cup draw (4-3 victory on penalties) at Durham
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 68 (scored in 10th) in 4-0 cup victory over Millwall
West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18
Championship
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat at Brentford
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: entered in the 68th in 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town
Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: entered in the 73rd in 2-1 victory at Bolton
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 73rd in 1-0 defeat at Rotherham
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion
Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Gillingham
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 72 minutes in 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Motherwell
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (turns 20 Tuesday): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Moenchengladbach
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 67
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 (scored in 45th; video) in 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (assist in 90+; video) in 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 65th in 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Nurnberg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18
Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-3 draw with Stuttgart
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 87 in Bremen II’s 1-0 victory at Lupo Martini Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): did not play in Hannover II’s 4-0 victory over Egestorf
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 10-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Wolfsburg
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: in the 18 but did not play
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: entered in the 69th minute (scored in 90+1) in 4-1 victory over Holstein Kiel
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Dresden
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 77th in 1-1 draw with Sandhausen
Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: not in the 18
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): entered in the 82nd in 3-2 defeat at Hamburg
3 Liga
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in 90+1 in 4-1 victory over Muenster
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Karlsruher
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Sportfreunde Lotte
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne
Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Reims
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 85 in 2-1 defeat at Nice
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Fleury
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Clermont
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Segunda Division
Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: entered in the 69th minute in 1-0 victory at Tenerife
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90+ minutes in 3-2 victory at NAC Breda
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Willem II
Eerste Divisie
Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Cambuur
BELGIUM
First Division A
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 64th minute in 1-0 defeat at Genk
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Lokeren
Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Mouscron
Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Division
Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: Benfica II, no match scheduled
Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: no match scheduled
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 2-1 league cup victory over Belenenses
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: entered in the 46th in 7-0 cup victory at fifth-tier Muri
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 84 minutes (scored in 23rd, assist in 52nd) in 4-1 victory over Randers
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Vendsyssel
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Copenhagen
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Vejle on Monday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Ostersunds
Dalkurd defender Alex De John: at Kalmar on Monday
Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: at Kalmar on Monday
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 62 in 4-0 victory over Kalmar
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90
Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 66th in 2-0 victory over Eskilstuna
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Djurgarden
Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Vittsjo
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: entered in the 63rd in 3-1 victory at Limhamn
Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Hartberg
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: played 90 minutes in 3-0 defeat at Start
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: did not play in 2-1 defeat at Sered
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Hapoel Raanana
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: data unavailable for 1-0 defeat at Ironi Kiryat Shmona
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 62nd in 2-1 defeat at Union Santa Fe
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Tijuana
Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: not in the 18
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 4-2 defeat at Pumas
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 54 (assist) in 1-0 victory at Queretaro
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Santos Laguna
Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Morelia
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Pachuca