

Alfredo Morales celebrates goal just before halftime during Fortuna Duesseldorf’s 2-1 home victory over Hoffenheim. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat to Arsenal

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 defeat at Manchester City

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Cardiff City goalkeeper Chris Konopka: not in the 18 for 4-1 defeat at Chelsea

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): played 78 in U-23s’ 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): played 90 in U-23s’ 2-0 victory over Manchester City

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Reading

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: U-23s at Blackburn on Monday

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 3-3 cup draw (4-3 victory on penalties) at Durham

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 68 (scored in 10th) in 4-0 cup victory over Millwall

West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18

Championship

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat at Brentford

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: entered in the 68th in 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town

Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: entered in the 73rd in 2-1 victory at Bolton

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 73rd in 1-0 defeat at Rotherham

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Gillingham

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: played 72 minutes in 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Motherwell

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (turns 20 Tuesday): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 defeat at Moenchengladbach

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played 67

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 (scored in 45th; video) in 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 (assist in 90+; video) in 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: entered in the 65th in 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Nurnberg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-3 draw with Stuttgart

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): played 87 in Bremen II’s 1-0 victory at Lupo Martini Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): did not play for Bremen II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): did not play in Hannover II’s 4-0 victory over Egestorf

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 10-1 victory at Bayer Leverkusen

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Wolfsburg

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: in the 18 but did not play

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: entered in the 69th minute (scored in 90+1) in 4-1 victory over Holstein Kiel

Julian Green’s extra time GOAL gave @kleeblattfuerth a 4-1 lead over Holstein Kiel. Furth wins & leads the 2 Bundesliga table (for now) with 11 points after 5 games. #Kleeblatt #USMNT @J_Green37 pic.twitter.com/GHOsXCwTa8 — Jon Soltz (@jonsoltz) September 15, 2018

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Dresden

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 77th in 1-1 draw with Sandhausen

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: not in the 18

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): entered in the 82nd in 3-2 defeat at Hamburg

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in 90+1 in 4-1 victory over Muenster

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Karlsruher

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Sportfreunde Lotte

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 0-0 draw with Reims

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: played 85 in 2-1 defeat at Nice

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Fleury

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Clermont

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: entered in the 69th minute in 1-0 victory at Tenerife

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90+ minutes in 3-2 victory at NAC Breda

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Willem II

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Cambuur

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 64th minute in 1-0 defeat at Genk

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Lokeren

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Mouscron

Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 90

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: Benfica II, no match scheduled

Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: no match scheduled

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: played 90 in 2-1 league cup victory over Belenenses

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: entered in the 46th in 7-0 cup victory at fifth-tier Muri

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 84 minutes (scored in 23rd, assist in 52nd) in 4-1 victory over Randers

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Vendsyssel

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Copenhagen

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: vs. Vejle on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 3-2 victory at Ostersunds

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: at Kalmar on Monday

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: at Kalmar on Monday

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 62 in 4-0 victory over Kalmar

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90

Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: entered in the 66th in 2-0 victory over Eskilstuna

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Djurgarden

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Vittsjo

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: entered in the 63rd in 3-1 victory at Limhamn

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Hartberg

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: played 90 minutes in 3-0 defeat at Start

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: did not play in 2-1 defeat at Sered

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Hapoel Raanana

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: data unavailable for 1-0 defeat at Ironi Kiryat Shmona

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 minutes in 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: entered in the 62nd in 2-1 defeat at Union Santa Fe

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Tijuana

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: not in the 18

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: in the 18 but did not play

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90 in 4-2 defeat at Pumas

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 54 (assist) in 1-0 victory at Queretaro

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat at Santos Laguna

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory over Morelia

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Pachuca