

Christian Pulisic, left, deflects the ball past Matej Mitrovic and into the net in Brugge, Belgium. (John Thys/AFP-Getty Images)

American Christian Pulisic celebrated his 20th birthday Tuesday by scoring in the 85th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 victory at Club Brugge on the opening day of UEFA Champions League group play.

Pulisic, sidelined by injury for the U.S. national team’s recent friendlies against Brazil and Mexico, entered the match in Belgium in the 69th minute and scored his second career Champions League goal by pressuring defender Matej Mitrovic and deflecting the ball over goalkeeper Karlo Letica.

The only other Americans to score more than once in Europe’s premier club competition are DaMarcus Beasley and Fabian Johnson.

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, 23, was on the matchday roster for Brugge but did not play.

Dortmund and Atletico Madrid sit atop Group A with three points apiece. The German side will host Monaco on Oct. 3. The next Bundesliga match is Saturday at Hoffenheim.

Pulisic is expected to rejoin the U.S. squad for friendlies against Colombia (in Tampa) and Peru (in East Hartford, Conn.) next month.

Meantime, U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, 20, assisted on Schalke’s goal during a 1-1 home draw against Porto. He had missed the Bundesliga match over the weekend with a bruised knee, suffered late in the first half of the U.S. team’s 1-0 victory over Mexico last week in Nashville.

McKennie played all 90 minutes in his Champions League debut. Galatasaray leads Group D with three points. Schalke will visit Lokomotiv Moscow on Oct. 3.

Tim Weah, 18, was not in the 18 for Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-2 defeat at Liverpool.

In the English Championship, center back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, played 90 in Swansea City’s 1-0 defeat at Stoke City; and left back Antonee Robinson, 21, went 90 as Wigan defeated right back Eric Lichaj (90 minutes) and Hull City, 2-1.