ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace

Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Watford

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Leicester City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Stoke City on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 6-0 defeat at Everton

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-0 victory over Liverpool

Women’s Super League

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Brighton

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 4-3 defeat at Arsenal

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90

Championship

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory over Bristol City

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Reading

Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Norwich City

Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Brentford

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Rotherham

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 86 (scored in 41st on penalty and 66th) in 4-1 victory over Rochdale

Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory at Dundee

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Livingston

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 90 minutes (scored in 84th) in 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim

PULISIC!



Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 54 in 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: played the first 31 (tactical change after teammate’s red card) in 2-0 defeat at Nurnberg

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-1 defeat to Freiburg

Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played the first 45 in 4-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Stuttgart

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Augsburg

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): Bremen II vs. St. Pauli II on Monday

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): Bremen II

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): entered in the 79th in Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat at Rehden

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Duisburg

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: in the 18 but did not play

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Heidenheim

Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Bochum

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 71st in 2-1 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 89 (scored in 75th) in 5-0 victory at Hamburg

Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in the 76th in 4-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden

Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 80th in 2-0 defeat to Cologne

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

3 Liga

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in the 71st in 1-0 defeat at Hallescher

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Zwickau

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Rennes

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 75th

Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Lille

Feminine Division 1

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to PSG

Ligue 2

Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Ajaccio

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad

Segunda Division

Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Tarragona

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes (scored in 40th and 53rd) in 4-4 draw with Willem II

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at VVV

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Heerenveen

Eerste Divisie

Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 66 in 3-1 defeat to Twente

BELGIUM

First Division A

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 65th minute in 2-1 victory over Standard Liege

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Gent

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Zulte-Waregem

Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 60 in 0-0 draw at Lokeren

Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Division

Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 66 minutes in Benfica II’s 1-0 victory over Varzim

Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Benfica II

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Lugano

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat at Copenhagen

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat to Aalborg

Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Sonderjyske

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 minutes (scored in 32nd, assist) in 4-0 victory over Kalmar

Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Norrkoping

Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: in the 18 but did not play

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 minutes in 3-0 defeat at Rosengard

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 66

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: played 72 in 1-0 victory at Djurgarden

Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Eskilstuna

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-1 defeat at Hammarby

Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: entered in the 87th

Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18

Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 9-1 defeat to Linkoping

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Wolfsberger

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: vs. Tromso on Monday

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: entered in the 70th in 2-1 defeat at Nitra

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Jeonnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 68 minutes in 1-1 draw with Velez Sarsfield

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat at Cruz Azul

Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: entered in the 90th in 1-0 victory over Pachuca

Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: entered in the 76th

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90+ in 1-0 victory at Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Club America

Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Toluca

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: vs. Monterrey late Sunday