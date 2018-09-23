Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: played 90 minutes in 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace
Fulham defender Tim Ream: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Watford
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat at Leicester City
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Stoke City on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 19): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 6-0 defeat at Everton
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough
Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 4-0 victory over Liverpool
Women’s Super League
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Brighton
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: played 90 in 4-3 defeat at Arsenal
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 90
Championship
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 minutes in 1-0 victory over Bristol City
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (age 20), on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Reading
Queens Park Rangers defender Geoff Cameron: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers defender Giles Phillips (age 20): not in the 18
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Brentford
Nottingham Forest midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Rotherham
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 86 (scored in 41st on penalty and 66th) in 4-1 victory over Rochdale
Rochdale goalkeeper Brendan Moore: in the 18 but did not play
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman, on loan from Bournemouth: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory at Dundee
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva (age 20): not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Livingston
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): played 90 minutes (scored in 84th) in 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): played 54 in 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: played the first 31 (tactical change after teammate’s red card) in 2-0 defeat at Nurnberg
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 19), on loan from Bayern Munich: not in the 18
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 3-1 defeat to Freiburg
Freiburg midfielder Caleb Stanko: not in the 18 (injured)
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: played the first 45 in 4-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: not in the 18
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Stuttgart
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Augsburg
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 18): Bremen II vs. St. Pauli II on Monday
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young (age 20): Bremen II
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): entered in the 79th in Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat at Rehden
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 18), on loan from FC Dallas: U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke forward Haji Wright (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 19): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 19): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund II midfielder Junior Flores: knee injury
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Duisburg
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: in the 18 but did not play
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Heidenheim
Heidenheim midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 19): not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Bochum
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 71st in 2-1 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 89 (scored in 75th) in 5-0 victory at Hamburg
Darmstadt forward Terrence Boyd: entered in the 76th in 4-1 defeat at Dynamo Dresden
Darmstadt midfielder McKinze Gaines (age 20): not in the 18
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: entered in the 80th in 2-0 defeat to Cologne
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
3 Liga
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: entered in the 71st in 1-0 defeat at Hallescher
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Zwickau
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: not in the 18
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain forward Tim Weah (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Rennes
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: entered in the 75th
Nantes defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Lille
Feminine Division 1
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to PSG
Ligue 2
Auxerre goalkeeper Quentin Westberg: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Ajaccio
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: B squad
Segunda Division
Reus defender Shaq Moore, on loan from Levante: played 90 minutes in 1-1 draw with Tarragona
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 minutes (scored in 40th and 53rd) in 4-4 draw with Willem II
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at VVV
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 for 3-3 draw with Heerenveen
Eerste Divisie
Telstar midfielder Kyle Scott, on loan from Chelsea (age 20): played 66 in 3-1 defeat to Twente
BELGIUM
First Division A
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in the 65th minute in 2-1 victory over Standard Liege
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory at Gent
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Zulte-Waregem
Mouscron forward Frantzdy Pierrot: played 60 in 0-0 draw at Lokeren
Lokeren midfielder Juan Torres (age 19): not in the 18
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Division
Benfica midfielder Keaton Parks: played 66 minutes in Benfica II’s 1-0 victory over Varzim
Santa Clara midfielder Eryk Williamson, on loan from Portland Timbers: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Benfica II
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen forward Kekuta Manneh: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Lugano
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): played 90 minutes in 2-1 defeat at Copenhagen
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi (age 20): not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat to Aalborg
Aalborg goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Sonderjyske
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: played 90 minutes (scored in 32nd, assist) in 4-0 victory over Kalmar
Dalkurd defender Alex De John: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Norrkoping
Dalkurd forward Andrew Stadler: in the 18 but did not play
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad midfielder Becky Edwards: played 90 minutes in 3-0 defeat at Rosengard
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 66
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: played 72 in 1-0 victory at Djurgarden
Djurgarden defender Maddie Bauer: played 90
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Eskilstuna
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 (scored in 89th) in 2-1 defeat at Hammarby
Hammarby midfielder Lauren Kaskie: entered in the 87th
Hammarby midfielder Kelly Conheeney: not in the 18
Kalmar forward Erin Gunther: played 90 in 9-1 defeat to Linkoping
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Wolfsberger
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Lillestrom defender Stefan Antonijevic: vs. Tromso on Monday
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: entered in the 70th in 2-1 defeat at Nitra
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Maccabi Netanya
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: in the 18 but did not play
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Jeonnam
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played 68 minutes in 1-1 draw with Velez Sarsfield
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: played 90 minutes in 2-0 defeat at Cruz Azul
Tijuana forward Rubio Rubin: entered in the 90th in 1-0 victory over Pachuca
Tijuana midfielder Alejandro Guido: entered in the 76th
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: played 90+ in 1-0 victory at Leon
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres: played 90 in 3-2 defeat to Club America
Club America midfielder Joe Corona: in the 18 but did not play
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Toluca
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: vs. Monterrey late Sunday