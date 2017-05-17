

What happens when your favorite spot to nurse a breakup becomes New York’s hot new pizza joint? (Photo courtesy of Danielle Sepulveres)

I don’t wait in line for trendy food. I don’t care how superior one burger is supposed to be, or what kind of new doughnut hybrid everyone is posting on Instagram. I love good food, and I will like your photo. But I will not subject myself to lines that drape around the block. None of it ever tastes as good as it should for all that time wasted.

But what happens when your go-to comfort food suddenly becomes the hottest thing in town and you can’t get anywhere near it?

Several years ago, it was raining and I was hurrying along through the streets of New York in shoes that did not navigate puddles well. It was my birthday, and obviously my obligation to opt for style over comfort. I was late to meet friends for dinner at a place called Sofia Wine Bar in Midtown, and I was trying to ignore the fact that the guy I’d been dating had suddenly stopped answering text messages after initially saying that morning he couldn’t wait to see me.

At the restaurant, my wonderful friends toasted me with really good wine. But one of them noticed that I kept checking my phone and asked if everything was okay. I wanted to pretend there was nothing wrong. But there is a famous saying about birthdays and crying, and I’m a pushover for traditions. So I admitted that all I’d received since that morning was a terse “happy birthday” text and no response about whether he was coming for dinner or meeting up for drinks afterward.

“I know he’s busy,” I said. “But I also know that when a guy really wants to see you, he’ll figure out how to see you.” I shrugged, and my friends sympathetically nodded. This advice has been the most universal truth my mother has instilled in me, but knowing it is always far easier than accepting it.

“Have you had the pizza here before?” one of my friends asked, changing the subject. “Our friend Tommy owns this place, and he’s here tonight making it. It’ll change your life.” So we ordered more wine and decided to try the pizza. Several of them. And it was amazing. I ate an entire prosciutto arugula pie by myself. Between the wine, food and friends comforting me that night, it somehow anointed Sofia as my go-to place when my romantic life was in disarray.

I dragged my friends there when a guy broke up with me via a 6 a.m. text message — after telling me a week earlier that he was thinking about marriage. Sometimes I dropped in solo to sit at the bar to eat pizza after bad dates. I met friends there the night before I broke up with a guy I loved deeply but couldn’t see a future with.

And once, when things were going incredibly well in a relationship, I bumped into Tommy on the street and told him I was finally seeing someone who was Sofia-worthy. He laughed and told me to bring him by. About a week later I showed up alone, he took one look at me and immediately sent over a glass of wine.

There was something about going to this familiar place where I could order the same thing — the prosciutto arugula pizza — and either commiserate with friends or one of the bartenders that made everything feel better.

Then Sofia Pizza Shoppe opened five blocks away.

And I started seeing people posting pictures of Sofia pizza all over Instagram. My friends were tagging me in the comments. Business Insider did a video of their famed spinach dip pizza which was also making the rounds on social media. Then they were written up favorably in the New York Times, Gothamist, the New York Post, and showcased on NBC. I watched daily as their media blitz continued, and while I was thrilled for the success, part of me panicked that I was losing my comfort zone. The place that I had unofficially deemed MINE when I needed it most now was so hot that one of their pizzas required reserving a ticket on Eventbrite beforehand!

“You hear about that new place where you have to get a ticket for the pizza?” I kept hearing it over and over. Even friends and family in New Jersey were planning to go. So I made my way over there late on a rainy night with some friends to scope out my competition and found a steady influx of people crowding it up while I ordered a vodka slice, a pepperoni slice and a spinach dip slice. When there was a brief break in the customer pileup, Tommy asked me: “So how is everything?” And I thought about all the other times I’d been at Sofia when he asked and I would answer with “awful!” Or: “Men are the worst!”

Now the place was so busy, we barely had time to chat. But for once, I didn’t need to. I found myself saying: “Actually, things are pretty great right now.”

And then we were immediately interrupted again by more New Yorkers eager to try the city’s best new pizza. So while I sat with my friends and indulged in what was usually my breakup food, I realized it was probably the happiest I’d ever felt while eating off the Sofia menu.

But I’m going to buy a ticket anyway. Just in case.

