According to my calculations, I am approximately 8.5 years behind what’s expected to happen at every age. Most teenagers have their first kiss around 15 or 16; mine was when I was 22. And while many people experience their first serious relationship in their early 20s or younger, mine didn’t happen until I was 30. At this rate, with the average American woman living until 81, I expect to reach 90.

Unlike many people my age (33), I am not married, and I do not have kids. Usually that doesn’t bother me. I like my life.

So when plans for my 15-year high school reunion were set in motion, I had very few concerns, other than the fact that my best friend from high school might not be able to go. While being a late bloomer and feeling “behind” bothered me in my youth, with age I’ve learned that you care less about what other people think. Thank God, as this makes up for laugh lines and decreased bone density.

But then I received the invite. There were three RSVP options: single, couple and family.

As if finding a date to anything, wedding or otherwise, isn’t hard enough — now I had to rent a family, too? Do they have a Craigslist section for that?

Of course I didn’t have to find a family to take to the reunion. But the implication that everyone would be bringing their children, something I didn’t have, made me feel like I was back in high school, when I used to listen to the Cranberries’ “Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” which always felt like an album title that summed up my teenage life. Only it wasn’t finding a date or someone to kiss that was the big deal anymore. The cool kids were putting the “kids” back in cool. In fact, it was cheaper per person if you had a spouse or kids, so financially, it was more beneficial to be married and attending the reunion.

I surveyed my options. This predicament sounded like the beginning of a Debra Messing movie, so maybe I could just hire a husband and children to pose as my family. Wouldn’t that be fun? Then Dermot Mulroney and I would fall in love and adopt the kids, right?

I also thought about showing up with my brother and sister, just to be a jerk. (“You said family!”) But of course, that would only make me look sad, especially when my classmates would probably remember my siblings before they would remember me. A final option was to gather a surrogate family: a group of hot male friends who just happen to be gay.

Then it dawned on me. Gay entourages? Desperate dates? Debra Messing movies? I guess I still did care what everyone thought. This situation had reduced me to a teenage state where I worried about showing up alone and having no table to sit at. I thought adulthood had amended this anxiety. But do we ever really escape who we were in high school? I guess I was still that girl with the David Spade haircut who played the tuba in the marching band.

As it turned out, I couldn’t attend this year’s reunion. This one-time wallflower would be performing in a burlesque show out of state, which is actually a pretty cool excuse for someone who never showed an inch of cleavage in high school. Maybe I’ll catch everyone at the next reunion. Even if I’m still 8.5 years behind, I’ll hopefully be closer to getting past adolescent anxiety by then.

