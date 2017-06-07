

The author and her husband on their wedding day. (Sager family photo)

Welcome to Wedding Guest Wednesday, an occasional feature in which Solo-ish explores the joys and woes of attending other people’s weddings. Because it’s not all about the happy couple — it’s a big day for guests as well.

When my grandmother crashed my wedding, I was 18 years old, nine hours from home and feeling more lonely than anyone should feel when they’re pledging themselves to another person till death do us part.

I can admit now, 16 years and one child later, that I was too young to get married. I love my husband, but we did things too soon.

We had been engaged for over a year, but we planned to wait at least three more so we could both finish college. Then I got sick — with mono and then depression. I left school. My life fell apart, and I ran to the arms of my fiance, to a town I’d seen just a handful of times. I got a job as a reporter for a small-town paper in Virginia while my husband was working in a peanut processing plant. We subsisted on Lipton noodles for months to sock away enough to pay the church organist, a baker and cover a small dinner after the ceremony.

Our parents weren’t happy to see us getting married so young, and neither side offered to help.

So we didn’t ask. I was 18, and I was proud. Proud of myself and too proud to ask for help from the people I knew disapproved of my plans.

People always tell you about the strength you can draw from your pride. They don’t tell you that you will cry yourself to sleep because you’re afraid to do it in the light of day. They don’t tell you that the joy of finding a $9 dress on an after-Labor Day “all things white must go” sale is sucked away when there’s no mom, aunt or cousin to congratulate you on your win. They don’t tell you pride won’t hug you when you lock your keys in your car at the reception space and you’re forced to ask a stranger for a ride back to work.

I had no sense of wedding etiquette, either. It was the woman at the restaurant where we’d booked a small post-ceremony dinner who gently told me that I really should invite the priest along. It was the mother of my fiance’s friend — a woman I’d met not 5 minutes prior — who schooled me on the tradition of keeping the top tier of your cake for your anniversary.

This was 16 years ago, before wedding blogs and Pinterest. My fiance was a wonderful man, but it was a moment when I needed my family around.

My grandmother knew that. I don’t remember how I told her that I was getting married, but I couldn’t afford to add her to the guest list. I do remember sobbing on the phone and later collapsing into my fiance’s arms on our ratty used couch. I was lonely and terrified that the people I loved most would feel like I’d just turned my back on them.

Grandma didn’t care.

At 75 years old, she climbed in her Buick one September morning and drove nine hours from my home town in New York to an aunt’s home in North Carolina. Together they drove two more hours to the small Virginia town where my husband grew up and where we were to be married. Neither was invited, but neither cared. Maybe they disapproved of an 18-year-old getting married, but they kept their opinions to themselves.

There’s a photo of them in my wedding album, shown below. It’s blurry. I work as a wedding photographer now, and it’s the kind of unfocused image that I would never show a client. But it’s one of my favorites from the two rolls of film dropped in my hands by a college friend before he hopped a plane back north at the end of the weekend. It’s proof of my wedding-crashing grandmother saving me from a regret I would never be able to undo.



Jeanne Sager’s aunt, at left, and her grandmother crashed Sager’s wedding. (Sager family photo)

Most of us have wedding regrets. The money spent. The alcohol consumed. My clients often grab for my hands at the end of the night and tell me they’re so glad I was there. They felt like they’d been too busy to enjoy it all, they’ll say, never even getting to sample the appetizers or dance with the people they’d invited. My photos are their chance to see who and what they missed.

For me, the photo of my grandmother is a reminder of who — and what — my pride nearly made me miss.

Grandma walked across the church parking lot that Saturday afternoon, the sun high enough in the sky to create a halo effect over her short white hair. She wrapped me in her arms, the silk of her jacket soft and a little cool against my bare arms.

She sat through the ceremony, posed for photos, then sneaked out of the parking lot, my aunt at her side. She didn’t ask to come to our tiny reception. She knew that the tiny room at the back of a small Italian restaurant was all I could afford. There was no room for her there, but she understood in the same way she understood that “I can do this myself” wasn’t the same as “I want to do it myself.”

