New York City is a lonely city. The somber buildings stand upright and proud like someone who’s about to give a very important presentation. I once read that about half of Manhattan households contain only one occupant.

Max’s window was one of those single-person dwellings. It was in the West Village, right across from mine.

Before Max came Annie. Annie was my laundry woman. She hailed from China, and despite her small stature, she had a glare that made any customer timid. The clothes were never folded particularly well, and they never smelled particularly good. But she did things fast, which was good enough in a city with a clock ticking at double-speed. I saw Annie every two weeks, always in the morning rush before work. She’d be standing next to a broken radio behind the broken door, always greeting me with the same word: “Number?”

I’d hand her the slip and take my clothes, trailing off with “have a nice day,” to which she’d never respond. That was the extent of our relationship for over two years. Until I brought in a half a load.

“Where the boyfriend?!” she half-screamed, half-demanded, hand pointing to my clothes. They were no longer mixed with large men’s pants, colorful men’s socks and a particular Batman shirt that was worn too regularly.

“Where the boyfriend?!” she repeated.

You might’ve thought she had accused me of killing him. I began to respond with a shrug, as if to say: It’s no big deal; I’m totally over this already. But the words got stuck in my throat and I broke down crying. And Annie, the coldhearted woman who never smiled, gave me a stiff hug. When she let go, she said: “He no good for you.”

And that was that.

When Art moved in, we’d been together less than six months. Perhaps it was true love, or perhaps it was the city’s escalating prices, but it felt right. He didn’t bring much; a single suitcase and too many guitars. He walked around in his yo-yo sort of way, inspecting his new home, his constrained smile peeking through. He opened the empty refrigerator, turned to me and said: “Your refrigerator is a lonely man.” I finally met someone who spoke my language.

Two years later, he let me know he was breaking up with me through a shadow puppet show.

“Here’s the walking elephant. Here’s the walking dog. They don’t want to be together anymore,” he explained with a cheerful smile.

I looked at him, alarmed, and he explained further by singing a samba. He had become a caged bird, he sang, and now it was the time for him to be free. I wanted to ask whether it was me — or our 400-square-foot apartment — that was caging him. But he looked at me as if I were already very far away. We no longer spoke the same language. He packed his single suitcase, his too many guitars, and left.

My home became a deflated balloon, as if there just wasn’t enough air. At nights I couldn’t sleep. I’d look out to the neighbors’ blinds, all peaceful and happy and asleep, and wish for the loneliness to go away, like a bad hangover.

That was when the first text came: Hey- my name is Travis. I got your number from Annie our laundry woman. Wanna get a beer sometime?

I read and reread the text. I typed out some reply, and typed another, and then deleted it. Instead of responding to Travis, I confronted Annie the next morning.

“I only give your phone to attractive men. More beautiful than the ex,” she assured me, annoyed at my annoyance.

I said that this made me uncomfortable, but she didn’t budge.

Annie explained that she knew the singles from the couples from their laundry. So it was plain and simple to ask them whether they were interested in the newly single girl from Morton Street. It was just some logistics to be finessed. So I gave in and thanked her.

“No problem!” she screamed and ushered me out.

I texted with numerous strangers from the neighborhood. There was the guy who always began his texts with “heyyyyyyy,” and the vampire who’d only text late at night. I finally agreed to take up one of Annie’s contestants when I received a message with an eloquence unlike the rest, as if the words were wearing an ironed shirt and tie: Good afternoon dear neighbor. It seems Annie thinks we are both in a desperate condition. Would you fancy to meet me sometime? Max.

And that’s how Max came into the picture. Max was tall like a closet and serious like an accountant, the type with every hair combed in just the right place. Our first encounter was on a rainy Wednesday. We wandered around under his large black umbrella until we arrived at a small oyster bar on Cornelia Street. He ordered some whiskey. Then a refined white wine, followed by oysters, lobster and champagne. Everything was organized, grown-up and buttoned up in a way I never would be. He barely smiled and spoke slowly, as if his words carried the weight of an encyclopedia. I smiled too much, with my right front tooth peeking slightly outward, speaking at the speed of light. Afterward, Max and I stumbled into my apartment, just across the street from his place.

Helloooo, my home introduced itself with a deep, friendly voice. Max did a 360-degree stare: a wall crammed with books; Chagall posters; my beautiful tiny chandelier over the bed; dirty dishes; masks from Mexico; too many colors and a dead plant.

“We would need to change everything here if we lived together,” he said gravely. For a moment, I was touched that this rigid Swedish man would consider a future in which we could one day live together. It got quiet and uncomfortable, so I poured us some whiskey to make the silence go away. I danced to nostalgic, happy ’80s tunes. He watched and listened sternly, seated too big on my tiny, disheveled couch. His face was attentive, waiting for the song’s end before politely asking me: “Would you like to take a bath?”

The question lingered in the air, like a glaring construction worker howling futile pickup lines. I missed Art terribly.

“I don’t have a bath. Only a shower,” I muttered, ashamed of my tub-less home.

Max left, and we never spoke again.

After that, Annie stopped giving away my number. The next time I came by she shook her head at me, like a disappointed mother.

“He said date no good,” she scowled.

Slowly, I got used to living alone again. At nights, I walked home slowly, hoping that something life-changing might happen along the way. I looked up to the hopeful buildings, snuggled tight. I counted: one, two, single. One, two, single. One, two, single. Perhaps it was the loneliest city. But here, we were alone together.

READ MORE:

How do you keep a family together after a divorce?

At age 20, I was married by the Unification Church. Here’s how I broke away.

The best moment of my wedding: When my aunt and grandmother crashed it