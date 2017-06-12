His children, they terrified me. Me, the woman who wasn’t their mother, but whom he had chosen to be a part of his life.

He told me every last detail about them — their talents, their strengths, the issues they were having as a result of the divorce. I listened. I asked questions and took mental notes. They were a part of him, and I wanted to know them. I wanted the chance to love them, and not just because I loved him.

And so I waited. I listened some more. I asked questions and took notes. I tried to be patient. I believed him when he said it was only a matter of time.

I never thought I would be single and divorced at age 42. I certainly didn’t think I would be single, divorced and without children. When I started dating again, I was so pessimistic about the chances of finding someone; whether or not he had children seemed inconsequential. And then I met him, the man I thought was the One. He had kids, and now I get it. It is now the kids who are, and most likely always will be, the most challenging part of a relationship.

Settling into a new relationship in and of itself is an emotional roller coaster. Add children and it becomes an amusement park, one that is not always fun. There were now innocent bystanders whose world had been turned upside-down.

In fact, psychologist Wednesday Martin notes that “the single greatest predictor that a marriage will fail is the presence of children from a previous marriage or relationship.” The divorce rate is 50 percent higher in remarriages with children than in those without, Martin points out. “While kids have very little say in a parent’s decision to remarry and form a new family, they do have tremendous power to break it up.”

I understood this, but that wasn’t all there was to it. My boyfriend was still plagued with guilt because his marriage failed, which to him meant he had failed his children. So now all he could do, all he did do, was everything he felt he had to in order to make it up to them. This is precisely why the kids have tremendous power over whether a new relationship will survive.

I truly did feel powerless. I had no control over whether his children would accept me, and I started to feel like our relationship hinged solely on his daily assessment of whether they would.

So I read books on how best to cultivate a relationship with someone else’s children. I listened to podcasts, searched blogs and sought advice from friends in similar situations. I downplayed how terrible it felt when he would cancel a date last-minute because something came up with his kids. I practiced how I might react if I did get to meet them and worried about the possibility that they wouldn’t like me. Because I knew if he felt that he had to choose between us, he would choose them.

Neither of us knew how to broach the subject of me meeting his kids, so we just avoided it until it became unavoidable. Resentment took over because neither of us could fully grasp the other’s perspective, and it seemed to always come back to the conclusion: I didn’t get it. I didn’t have kids.

Maybe I didn’t get it, but I tried to. I wanted to understand. The last thing I wanted was for anyone to hurt. I wanted his kids to be happy, I wanted him to be happy, and I wanted to do whatever it took to get there.

But I needed these things from him, too. I needed him to step up and acknowledge that he and his kids were not the only ones going through this. If he really did want me in his life, then he needed to make me a priority, too.

But he didn’t. He let me go instead.

In retrospect, I don’t think his kids were the real reason our relationship ended. His children clearly influenced this, but they never had the opportunity to choose one way or the other; they never even knew about me. I don’t think it was his kids who ultimately had all the power. I think he was afraid they really would reject me, which meant they might reject him. So he made the final decision for all of us.

Our relationship didn’t survive, but I refuse to give up hope. There is, after all, the other 50 percent of divorced parents who remarry and make it work. I think that happily ever after is still possible for me. But it will need to be something that can unfold slowly, revealing all of the good, the bad, and, yes, the sometimes terrifying new version of a family. I think this can be my reality.

It just won’t be with him.

