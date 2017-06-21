Welcome to Wedding Guest Wednesday, an occasional feature in which Solo-ish explores the joys and woes of attending weddings. Because it’s not all about the happy couple — it’s a big day for guests as well.



“I have had a problem with over-promising my entire life.”

Synda Clements tells me this after I express shock that she once RSVP’d yes to two weddings being held on the same day.

“My friends will say that I’m doing it again, and I reply: ‘But I can do it all!’ ”

It’s a sentiment I understand. I’ve often felt the pressure to scrimp money together to attend friends’ weddings and all the events leading up to them. Because even if you have a valid reason not to attend a shower or a wedding, and the couple tells you they understand, do they really mean it?

“I don’t think they do!” Clements exclaimed.

How did she convince herself that she could pull off this double-header? One wedding was early, the second one was an evening affair, and she thought she could manage both even though they were a two-hour drive apart. Like many of us, Clements felt that being invited was a privilege not afforded to everyone and should be treated as such, no matter how inconvenient it might be for her.

But as the first wedding ran longer than expected and she was being pressured to stay and not leave for the other one, she was torn. “I felt horrible. Truly horrible. I know they didn’t invite a lot of people [to the second one], but also I didn’t know how to leave early from the first one. I didn’t make it to the second one, and, needless to say, we have not spoken since,” Clements said.

The wedding industrial complex has a significant grip over all of us — beyond just brides and grooms — which I think leads to this kind of behavior. Clements automatically accepted the idea of two weddings in one day as something she would have to do to fulfill the definition of a good friend and worthy wedding guest. Whereas Avani Bhatt, another woman I spoke to, felt the opposite. Opting not to be a bridesmaid because your finances don’t allow for it, in her opinion, means you’re still engaging in the most selfless act for the bride. Because agreeing when you don’t have the money — and then worrying about every expenditure — would put undue stress on the bride and probably prevent her from having the shower and bachelorette party she truly wanted.

A friendship ending over not being able to attend a wedding is one of my biggest fears.

Years ago, a close friend was getting married in Jamaica, but I had to say no to attending and being a bridesmaid, because I had just been laid off from my job. I called and emailed the bride repeatedly, explaining how I’d looked into taking money out of my 401(k) and was trying to sell some belongings so I could be there. She very firmly but kindly said that she appreciated my effort, but that “no one wants a martyr at the wedding.”

That’s when I realized that wedding etiquette and traditions somehow make me feel as though I need to not only turn myself inside out acquiescing to them, but that I also need to make sure it’s known that I’m doing so. Like making sure your barista notices when you drop a dollar in the tip jar.

It probably started at one of the first weddings I ever attended. It was an out-of-town wedding for a good friend, and I woke up that morning feeling terribly ill. Not rehearsal-dinner-hangover ill. Swollen glands, incessant headache, throat on fire. I struggled to get out of bed.

“You have to get dressed and go,” my other friends insisted.

“What if I skip the ceremony while I wait for the DayQuil to kick in?” I asked. “I’ll manage to get it together for the reception.” They shook their heads at me.

“That’s rude. Only acquaintances and co-workers get a pass at missing the ceremony,” one of them said.

So I foggily got dressed and made it to the church even though I protested that I was probably contagious. Once at the reception and feeling dizzy and feverish, I whispered to a friend that I was going to slip out and go back up to my hotel room to sleep.

“You can’t leave without saying goodbye,” She whispered back at me. I shrugged.

“Fine, I’ll go thank and congratulate them, but say I’m feeling really sick and have to go.”

“You can’t do that, either,” My other friend chimed in. “You can’t bother her with any drama today.”

“Drama?” I repeated. “I just don’t want to die on the dance floor and ruin the wedding video. That would be drama.” I felt as though I might collapse from the flu or whatever was wrong with me, but the two of them adamantly made me feel like I could not leave quietly without it being considered rude. I could not even be honest about why I was leaving early without it being considered selfish.

As much as I want to put it on them, I blame myself for doing anything I could, my own health be damned, to avoid disrupting someone’s wedding day. Sticking around, with my glassy eyes and pale skin, telling everyone how awful I felt makes me the martyr that no one wanted or needed that day.

I like to think I’ve become wiser about my wedding-going in the decade since. “As we’ve gotten older I do think we understand if the important people come, great, if others can’t afford to, that’s okay,” Clements says.

Bhatt, who has been a bride and a wedding guest, agrees. In 2009, she lost her job and had to decline an invitation to be a bridesmaid in a close friend’s wedding. “I firmly believe it’s a joy and privilege and honor” to be asked, she says. “If you’re going to say yes, then you should expect to be making purchases for an outfit, to be attending a bachelorette party and possibly helping throw a bridal shower.” She didn’t want to disappoint her friend by not being able to fulfill the role as intended.

Bhatt’s friend instead asked her to be the emcee at the wedding so that she could be a part of the day without breaking the bank. A few years later, when Bhatt was planning her own wedding, she remembered the position she had been in and implored each of her bridesmaids to tell her if it was too much for them. “It’s important that whoever is in your wedding sees it as a privilege, not an obligation.”

And although Clements has learned to be more selective when she RSVPs yes, Bhatt instructs people to be honest about whether they can attend or participate in a wedding.

“I mean, typically your bridesmaids are supposed to be people you’re close with, right?” she jokes.

She also dismisses the fear that both Clements and I have felt that declining invitations can lead to broken friendships.

“If it does affect the friendship, there may be something else going on there,” she says. Which reminds me that all the times I’ve turned into this manic people-pleasing version of myself. Obviously my friends would not want their guests to be unable to pay rent or to pass out from a fever by the place cards just to attend their wedding. If they did, I’d wouldn’t want to call them my friends on any day, let alone such an important one.

