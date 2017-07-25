Instagram is full of visual humblebrags, in the form of well-lit selfies and beach vacation photos. But for several illustrators, Instagram is the opposite: It’s where they explore their insecurities.

For example, when Gemma Correll, a 32-year-old illustrator in Oakland, Calif., published her “Worrier Pose” illustration, detailing the anxieties running through the mind of a woman doing yoga, it garnered about 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments:

“Yes, pretty much sums it up!” one user said.

“Love it! Oh, how I know those moments,” another wrote.

“LORD IT IS TOO REAL,” a third exclaimed.

Just a polite reminder to credit artists when you repost artwork! Thanks ❤️ #worrierpose #yoga A post shared by Gemma Correll (@gemmacorrell) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

A majority of the comments on these illustrations consist of users tagging their friends, relieved to see their shared insecurities in doodle form. Some people even share their reactions directly with the artists, whether through a direct message or in person.

“I get everything and beyond,” said Bianca Xunise, a 29-year-old cartoonist from Chicago. “I get emails, I get comments, and people find me on different social media outlets and will comment.”

Xunise added that it’s “always so satisfying” to see people’s eyes light up after they recognize themselves in her work, and diversity contributes to that effect. Growing up, she says, she never felt represented by comic book characters — “it was always a white guy and never a young, black female” — and decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I do it for myself, but also do it for other women of color,” Xunise said. “Some of the greatest comics are just about everyday life and I want that, but I also want to see myself reflected in those story lines.”

One such comic strip depicts Xunise’s preteen attempts to impress a boy. After she confessed her feelings to him, he responded: “That’s so sweet but I don’t date black girls.” Xunise, in the Instagram caption, remarks that the process of illustrating the comic “was such an incredible journey of realizing how I’ve grown from this experience and learned to love myself.”

Although many illustrators publish their work elsewhere, Instagram provides the opportunity to do so immediately. It’s an emotional outlet in that sense, according to Liana Finck, a 31-year-old cartoonist in New York.

“I started doing Instagram as a way to put my fears into words instead of just letting them eat away at me and make me draw less,” she said, later adding: “There’s a lot of power in showing your feelings to strangers.”

Finck “had a lot of trouble” growing up, she said, and the Internet helped her get through it. She learned to talk to people through instant messaging, and Instagram seems to be an extension of that.

“It’s been good for me as a shy person,” she said.

A post shared by Liana finck (@lianafinck) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The public nature of Instagram also allows illustrators to shed light on issues such as mental illness from a more personal perspective. Correll has always “made comics and little funny illustrations” about herself, she said, but they used to remain in her sketchbook. Now she’s able to, for example, partner with Mental Health America to portray what it’s like to have a mental illness.

“I’ve made images about personal things about mental illness, about menstruation,” Correll said, “and people have been responsive to those. They’re grateful someone is making work about things that aren’t always talked about.”

Other artists explore often-discussed topics, such as dating, but from a new angle. Julie Houts, a 30-year-old resident of New York, quit her job as a designer at J.Crew to pursue illustration full-time. Her work often focuses on modern-day social interactions, from passive-aggressive texting to cringe-worthy Tinder dates. They’re honest depictions, and many poke fun at the “inspirational” stories often shared on social media.

Grateful to all my past #tindergarten teachers for learning me so good about all the different kinds of Assholes #doyouunderstand #doesthatmakesense #thethingaboutyou A post shared by jooleeloren (@jooleeloren) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Houts said aspiring artists have told her that looking through her drawings on Instagram gave them the confidence to create their own.

“It’s great,” she said. “It’s not something I set out to do intentionally, which kind of makes it all the better.”

The same goes for Loryn Brantz, 32, another artist based in New York. Brantz started drawing “right when I could move well enough to,” she said, and she hears quite often from young artists looking to make their own comics.

“They want advice, and I think that’s really exciting,” Brantz said. “I love getting more female artists working out there.”

Studies have shown that Instagram is one of the most harmful social networks for mental health, but these illustrators are working to change that. Mari Andrew, a 30-year-old writer and illustrator based in New York, began to draw more often while simultaneously dealing with a rough breakup and her dad’s death. She decided to make a doodle each day and share them on Instagram.

“I was trying to incorporate new habits into my life that made me happy — to actually put happiness on the calendar, and this was one pretty easy and cheap contribution I could make to my own personal joy,” Andrew wrote in an email.

A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

Instagram feels “cozy,” Andrew says. She finds that people are more willing to share their own experiences and be vulnerable in the comments of this app than they are on Twitter.

“There’s a sense that ‘nobody can see me’ on Instagram,” she wrote. “I still can’t really wrap my mind around the fact that other people are looking at my drawings.”

Sharing these images can be heartening for both the creators and the viewers, Xunise says. “I heard someone say that if Instagram is making you upset, then you should probably be following more artists.”

