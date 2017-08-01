Kumail and Emily are a young, fairly new couple who breakup. When Emily is placed in a medically-induced coma, Kumail takes charge of the crisis with her parents and rethinks their relationship. (Lionsgate)

The following article contains spoilers for “The Big Sick.”

In “The Big Sick,” the protagonist’s mother, Sharmeen (Zenobia Shroff), is a determined matchmaker. Every time her single son Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) comes home for dinner, a single Pakistani woman just happens to “drop by.” Mom is not successful in this quest, because Kumail already has a girlfriend: Emily (Zoe Kazan), a white woman he met after she heckled him during a stand-up performance.

Their relationship appears to be organic and not brokered by matchmakers. But it’s not. Emily’s parents — Terry (Ray Romano) and Beth (Holly Hunter) — are the real matchmakers in the film. Their matchmaking isn’t intentional or overt, like Sharmeen’s, but it is far more effective.

When Terry and Beth first meet Kumail at the hospital, where Emily is in a coma, the couple do not like Kumail. Terry makes an offensive comment about how he’d always wanted to talk to someone about 9/11, implying that he hasn’t spoken to a Muslim in 15-plus years. And apparently, upon meeting one, his first thought is terrorism.

Beth also isn’t thrilled with what she knows about Kumail: Before Emily landed in a coma, Kumail and Emily broke up after a big fight over the fact that his parents didn’t know about Emily and were still trying to set him up with a Pakistani Muslim woman. And yet Kumail shows up at the hospital and puts in nearly as much time there as Emily’s parents do. Beth knows how much Kumail hurt her daughter, and she’s fiercely protective of her, asking Kumail what he’s even doing at the hospital.

It soon becomes clear to Terry and Beth just how much Kumail cares about their daughter. He keeps showing up at the hospital, day after day, ostensibly for Emily. But after a while, Kumail is bonding with her parents as well: Beth and Kumail laugh over pictures of Emily during her goth phase in high school. When Beth and Terry come to one of Kumail’s stand-up performances, Beth aggressively defends Kumail against a heckler. One night after Terry and Beth have a fight, Kumail even brings Terry home with him to sleep on an air mattress in Kumail’s room. The two of them talk late into the night, during which Terry tells Kumail about his relationship struggles with Beth. The pillow talk is quite intimate for two people who were strangers just a few days earlier.

At this point in the movie, the relationship between Kumail and Emily’s parents is tighter than that between Kumail and Emily. If Kumail learns about the benefits of arranged marriage from his own parents, Emily’s parents provide him with an example of how non-arranged marriages can stumble and still thrive. Though Emily and Kumail are an interracial couple — and Beth and Terry are both white — Kumail hears enough about their relationship to grasp that they’re also two people from different backgrounds (a small-town Southerner and a New Yorker) who’ve built a happy life together. And while getting to know Terry and Beth, Kumail is also getting to know Emily better and appears to be feeling closer to her by proxy, even though she’s unconscious throughout it all.

When Kumail tries to reconcile with Emily once she’s awake and improving, she rebuffs him. However, after her parents tell her about how devoted he was during her sickness, she starts to come around.

By the end of the film, it becomes clear that both sets of parents have been matchmakers in their own way — in this case, it’s the indirect approach that wins out.

