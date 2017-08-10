The six daters, when they returned to the scene. (Courtesy of Alex Woody)

While the rest of us were enthralled by the “Bachelorette” finale on Monday night, six women in Washington became unwitting participants in an epic dating game of their own.

Lisette Pylant met up with Justin Schweiger for a first date over drinks that evening, only to discover 45 minutes in that he’d double-booked. Or rather, she learned as the night went on, that he’d planned six consecutive dates at the same bar.

Pylant, 26, and the others became friends during the bizarre experience — yes, this is “John Tucker Must Die” in real life. And she took to Twitter to create a now-viral thread that documented the events as they unfolded. The night eventually attracted the attention of many national news outlets, including “Good Morning America,” as the story embodied society’s worst fears of what dating culture in the app age has become.

We’ve talked to four of the women and pieced together the timeline. Schweiger, on Wednesday afternoon, said he could not comment at the moment because of a contract he signed with “Inside Edition.”

Date No. 1: Lisette Pylant

5:15 p.m. Pylant, who lives in Northeast Washington, showed up at the Truxton Inn in Bloomingdale for a follow-up date with seemingly normal guy Schweiger, whom she initially met while out celebrating her birthday Saturday night. A friend who works at Truxton Inn shot Pylant a warning text conveying, as she said in her Twitter thread, that “this guy sucks.” Pylant would soon find it to be true. But at this point she decided to stick it out.

Date No. 2: Kristen Incorvaia

6 p.m. Incorvaia, 25, arrived at the bar after leaving work, as Schweiger had been vague about meeting at a specific time. The Arlington resident had matched with Schweiger over the weekend on the dating app Hinge, and he had suggested that they grab a drink sometime. (Funnily enough, Hinge is described as a destination for those “ready to escape dating app games.”)

Schweiger introduced Pylant as his friend, which Incorvaia believed. ” ‘This is my friend, I brought her to make sure you weren’t going to kill me,’ ” she recalls him saying. “Some comment like that.”

Pylant played along, until Schweiger left to take a phone call. She then filled Incorvaia in on what was likely going down. “She’s like, ‘You need to run, this guy’s the worst,’ ” Incorvaia says.

6:30 p.m. Incorvaia texted her friends about the situation and, at this point, lost all faith in dating apps. “That was my first Hinge date ever,” she says. “I don’t do online dating — just downloaded it this weekend. This is the experience I had, and I don’t know if I’ll be doing online dating anymore.”

Date No. 3: Raven

6:35 p.m. Raven, 26, called Schweiger and let him know that she was outside the bar. She had shown up 10 minutes late to the date, but then waited another 10 minutes, with no sign of Schweiger. (Raven, a Columbia Heights resident who met Schweiger on Bumble, requested that we not use her last name.) He told her to meet him inside, where he was sitting with “a couple friends,” she recalls, so Raven went in and asked the bartender where they might be sitting. Schweiger had taken a smoke break, and the bartender pointed to Pylant and Incorvaia.

“I gave myself a couple minutes and then introduced myself,” Raven says. “They said they just met, and that’s when I realized it was a triple date.” She’d already ordered a drink, though, so the three women decided to hang out, finish their drinks and later get dinner together elsewhere.

6:40 p.m. Schweiger came back inside and, according to Raven, “continued the conversation as if nothing was wrong.”

“At first, I was like, this can’t be real life,” she adds. “And then I was like, this is awkward as hell.”

Pylant shared that reaction and, because it’s 2017, decided to start tweeting. She’d already been texting multiple friends about the situation, and Twitter seemed like an easy way to fill more people in. “It was so ridiculous and too good of a story not to tell people,” she says.

If you’re wondering, yes, the conversation was uncomfortable. Schweiger began to explain why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend at one point, according to Pylant’s thread, and Raven “asked if he also met her on a ‘group date.’ ”

7:35 p.m. After having stayed for almost an hour more to “see how it would ride out,” Incorvaia says, the women decided to skip out while Schweiger went outside once more. “We ordered another round of drinks while he was outside, we finished our drinks and we were like, ‘Got to go, bye!’ ”

At one point Incorvaia found out that Schweiger had scheduled multiple dates in a row before. “The bartender said he did it on Friday night as well and [that] he doesn’t normally pay for the bill,” she adds.

They went to Anxo, the cidery across the street.

The two girls and I decided to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Date No. 4: Kali Bowers

8 p.m. The women had befriended the Truxton Inn bartenders, one of whom texted the group about the newest arrival. Bowers never joined the women across the street.

I'm stealing his dates and making them my friends and I'm SO HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/88iqDi6mfX — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Date No. 5: Alex Woody

8:30 p.m. Woody, a 25-year-old Tenleytown resident, stood outside Truxton Inn, waiting for Schweiger to reply to her text. (They had set up the date for 8:30 p.m. after meeting on Bumble.) Schweiger told her he was still at his friend’s house in the neighborhood. At that point, one of Pylant’s friends (not one of the dates) exited Truxton Inn and remarked to Woody: “Can you believe it? There’s this guy inside that’s on his fourth date tonight.” Immediately, Woody knew she was the fifth. And she wasn’t here for it.

9 p.m. Woody headed to Anxo, where Pylant’s friend told her the other dates would be. (Schweiger, presumably, was still with his fourth date, Bowers.) “I sent him the photo of the four of us together and say, ‘Oh, I found your dates one through three,’ ” Woody says. Incorvaia adds that Schweiger replied something like, “Hahaha, tell them I say hi.’ ”

MRS. STEAL YOUR GIRL OVER HERE pic.twitter.com/27rY4QJ1EF — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

9:10 p.m. Just for kicks, Woody went back to Truxton Inn to meet her — and everyone else’s — date. As Bowers stood up to leave, Woody approached Schweiger and said, “Hi, I’m date number five,” to which Schweiger replied, “Oh, you’re already cut.”

“As if we’re on MTV,” Woody says. “He was really cocky about it, and then I was like, ‘Okay, if you’re going to do this, at least be upfront about it.’ ”

Woody returned to Anxo, where the women bonded over the insane happenings.

“We just ended up clicking and hanging out,” Woody says. “We have a group message.” They’ve even made brunch plans.

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/czEzuPyqEI — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Pylant’s thread had been made into a Twitter moment by now, and thousands were along for the ride.

10:15 p.m. Incorvaia, Raven and Woody eventually headed home, and Pylant returned to Truxton Inn to chat with her friend who worked there and see what was up. Perhaps not so surprisingly, Schweiger was seated next to his sixth date, who Pylant said was visiting from out of town.

Date No. 6: Jess Free

11 p.m. It’s unclear when Free’s date began, but, according to Pylant’s thread, it ended soon after Pylant showed up.

He finally realized he wasn't winning and just walked out. #6 and her mom and aunt are now our new best friends — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Tuesday: The following 24 hours were crazy for all six women, who were bombarded with interview requests and texts from curious friends and family members. Outlets from New York magazine to HuffPost had stories up early in the morning.

Twitter fame is something Pylant, an office manager and barista, never expected.

“The only thing I’ve ever tweeted in my life is, like, ‘Scandal,’ ” she says. “Definitely new for me.”

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. The women appeared on “Good Morning America.” “We just figured this guy needed to be called out,” Pylant said on the show.

“I’m in shock about how big it got, how big it blew up,” Incorvaia says. “I didn’t realize it was that big, and then people I knew from high school started texting me.”

There’s one aspect of it that might not have been so surprising, though. Raven says, “I guess it goes to show that the dating scene for young professionals in D.C. is getting tougher by the day.”

Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Schweiger is scheduled to appear on “Inside Edition.”

READ MORE:

How to schedule multiple dates in a night the right way

Rom-coms still don’t believe you can find love online