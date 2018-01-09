

On the second week of “The Bachelor,” 15 women join Arie Luyendyk Jr. for a group-date demolition derby. (ABC/Paul Hebert)

We’re back for the second week of “The Bachelor,” during which Arie sped Becca around on a motorcycle; took Krystal home to Scottsdale, Ariz., to meet his family and watch old home videos way too soon; plus, there was a 15-person group-date demolition derby. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

The best moment: Arie lives up to his kissing-bandit nickname. Before this season, we didn’t quite understand how and why Arie got that nickname. But by episode two, it’s clear. His kisses are deep; his neck caresses seem practiced and genuine; his chemistry with baby(sitter) Bekah oozes off the screen. Several women in this episode gush about his “pillow lips.” Former bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky tells Bustle she remembers watching Arie kiss Bachelorette Emily Maynard and thinking: “Oh my God, that’s, like, the hottest kiss I’ve ever seen!” Fedotowsky predicts a lot of “really, really intense kissing on this season — which is going to be kind of hot but kind of gross, too.”

So far this season it’s mostly hot, but here’s a look back at smooches from Maynard’s season.

Second-best moment: In the episode’s final moments, Kendall introduces Arie to some of her taxidermied friends: an unnamed pickled bat and a stuffed seal called Mugatu. Yes, that’s a “Zoolander” reference – and we hope he makes it to the Fantasy Suite.

The worst moment: There’s always one contestant who gets the “crazy” edit early in the season. This time, it’s Bibiana, a 30-year-old executive assistant from Miami, who is really excited to get to know Arie … and seems to belatedly realize that she’s on a show with 20 other women competing for his attention. Oops!

So we get the obligatory cringe-worthy meltdown as poor Bibiana sits during the group date and watches all the other contestants, one by one, get alone-time with Arie.

“How is he going to even know who I am?” she vents to the camera. “There’s so many of us here.”

Finally, she snaps. “I’m done,” she says. As the other women try to make her feel better, she points out that it’s the end of the date night. “Do you think that I really want to talk to him like this? Do you think that’s fair?”

Bibiana, out of patience, storms out of the room as the camera trails her every move. “If you guys [bleep] follow me with this damn camera, I swear to God…” she says. Of course, the camera follows her.

It culminates with the season’s first blow-up fight during the cocktail party before the rose ceremony. Bibiana finally steals Arie away for some one-on-one time – only to be interrupted by Krystal, who already earned a date rose earlier in the episode and doesn’t need to bond any further with the bachelor. Bibiana is stunned by her audacity, and even more so when Krystal comes over later to sit next to her like nothing happened.

“Damn, this b—- is trying hard to piss people off,” Bibiana seethes.

Krystal defends herself that she’s also just trying to make a connection with Arie and tries to protest that she tried to check if they were done talking before she pulled Arie away. Bibiana isn’t having it.

“Baby girl, it’s not about checking,” Bibiana says. “If I’m trying to talk to my man, you need to back the f— off. You need to check yourself first before you check on other people.”

“If I go home tonight, good luck Krystal,” Bibiana continues. “I would sleep with one eye open.”

I won’t say anything about Bibiana because she may be reading this and I’m, well, scared #TheBachelor — Jamie Blynn (@jamieblynn) January 9, 2018

The weirdest moment: Perhaps you’ve heard of bumper car trauma? Symptoms include: uncontrollable crying, attention-seeking, vocal fry and shiny hair. Doctors are still studying this rare disorder, but Annaliese provides an example of this tragic malady that will surely provide fodder for academic journals and clinical studies for years to come.

In case you forgot, “The Bachelor” reminds you approximately every other commercial break that Arie is a race car driver. “Bachelor” producers decided that allowing women who are competing for the affection of one man to crash cars into each other (!!!) would be a great idea that would in no way result in injury or death. “This is, like, some redneck s–t,” says Tia, from Weiner, Ark. The only problem is that Annaliese, an event designer from San Mateo, Calif., had suffered some “bumper car trauma” in her youth, and bursts into tears. The trauma merits an over-the-top dramatization of distorted bumper cars and children with their faces blurred out – all that’s missing is an evil clown. But crying gets you screen time on “The Bachelor.” Crying also gets you the attention of the bachelor himself, who makes sympathetic-seeming mouth shapes to emulate human emotions, and promises that he will help her feel safe during the demolition derby, as all the other girls roll their eyes.

“A bumper car trauma. I didn’t know that bumper car trauma was a thing,” Jenny says, dryly. “I’m just sitting here, waiting for her to be finished crying.”

The women put on their racing jumpsuits, and there’s a montage of Danica Patrick GoDaddy Super Bowl commercial hair-tossing. Jenny, bless her, announces her intent to smash into Annaliese’s car. We are all Jenny. The ladies start their engines and … what’s that? Annaliese’s bumper car trauma symptoms mysteriously disappear? Here she is, revving the car in reverse and smiling. Doctors must surely bottle this cure and sell it to other victims. No surprise: She gets a rose. Jenny gets sent home.

READ MORE:

January is a busy time to date. Here are 9 pieces of advice.

Skipping alcohol in January? Yes, you can still date. Here’s how.

Man seeks therapist girlfriend: All the emotional benefits without any investment