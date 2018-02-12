Traditional romance publishing, like the rest of publishing, isn’t as diverse as the general population (only 7.8 percent of books published by romance publishers in 2016 were written by people of color, according to a study conducted by the Ripped Bodice, a California romance bookstore), but romance writers were also among the “earliest to figure out how to make self publishing work, and form small group publishing enterprises to publish their stories,” Wendell says.

Popular coverage doesn’t often embrace that side of romance novels, though, and still leans heavily into stereotypes of “bodice rippers,” which often included rape, even though that style of romance was thrown out in 1970s.