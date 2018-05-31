His first message arrived in November. I was surprised to see his face pop up on Facebook messenger. Alex was newly married, with a baby on the way. The last time we’d talked had been five years earlier, when he asked me to come over and have sex, and I’d countered by asking him to take me on a date. The flirtation had started on the mats at our upscale gym in Santa Monica, Calif., lasted through months of my staring at the star tattoos on his oversize calves, through heart-racing banter by the weight machines, on to Facebook messages, which never went the way I wanted. It ended, finally, at our stalemate.

I had since forgotten all about him.

So when he messaged to ask if I could help him market his yerba mate beverage to my company, which runs surf contests around the world, I ignored him.

In March, he messaged again.

“Hey Anna, how are you?” he asked. “I know you’re not ignoring me.”

In the four years since I’d started my job as a senior editor for a surf website, I’d faced a light mist, then a gentle rain and, finally, a deluge of queries from men I’d met through romantic avenues — from dating apps to past dates to, in this case, a passing flirtation — who arrived through all means of digital avenues to ask for professional connections.

Alex’s ask was among the most oblique, but others were more direct. Beneath my casual swipes on apps, as I tried to date between long work trips and sometimes on the road, was a fear that I was only worth as much as my work.

The stories I was writing were increasingly gratifying. But as my passport got stamped up and my body got a taste of the world’s most famous waves, my heart was still beating patiently, alone in the wings. The more men I got to know along the way, the more my fear grew from a tiny kernel to a question that I carried like a rock: Would all this professional fulfillment come at the cost of of a lasting love connection?

So much about my joy and lifestyle stemmed from career, and yet the men I was meeting seemed more interested in my work than in me. At the all-women’s college I attended so many years ago in New York City, the entire premise of our type-A minds meeting in one hotbed of intellectualism and promise was that we could have the proverial “all.” We were there because we weren’t the girls who dreamt of “I do’s” and 2.5 kids, but of running Washington and winning Pulitzers. It had never occurred to me that maybe — even now, in 2018 — those big ambitions come at a price.

The messages I was getting from would-be flings and digital suitors who were more interested in job openings than dinner dates (“r u hiring?”) recast those lofty and formative years. Finding a meaningful career and cultivating success had been everything. But could the very thing that I felt made me me, in large part, have become the barrier to a future family? The promise of my generation suddenly felt like it had been false all along.

I considered my anger. If Alex had messaged me on LinkedIn, a site for professional networking, his note would not have felt as brazen or self-serving. If I — still single, 40, with my eggs on ice and a $12,000 loan to pay off for that biological insurance policy — were settled with a partner, would I feel such an affront? Had I, who dreamed of bylines more than weddings, made a trade that I couldn’t take back?

I’m not sure. But according to anecdotal evidence and social scientists, I’m not the only one getting such odd requests, nor am I the only one fearing such Faustian pacts.

While making professional asks on personal platforms aren’t necessarily inappropriate, they don’t “feel right,” either, says Stephanie Tong, an associate professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who runs a lab on digital dating. “Social media brings all of our worlds together — academics call it ‘context collapse.’ … Digital media collapses it all in your space online and makes it very confusing.”

For one woman, a 43-year-old creative producer in Los Angeles, the confusion came a few dates into a courtship. For her third date with a man she’d met on Tinder, he invited her to his house with a promise of a home-cooked meal. “I was excited about it, because he was French, and I thought we’d have coq au vin, or moules frites,” she said. “I was thinking something sexy and delicious.”

After more than an hour in traffic, she arrived.

“He had me sit down, and there was some small chitchat, and I was wondering where the food was,” she said. “Then he was like, ‘I have something special!’ And I thought, ‘Oh great, a charcuterie plate.’ But he’s futzing with an AV system and pulls down a projector. He starts showing me footage of Sri Lanka, and then I realize, ‘I think he’s pitching me something.’ He has this full deck prepared of some kind of series — I can’t even remember because I was so pissed and so hungry.”

After she feigned a work call and left abruptly, the man emailed her, asking if he had offended her. Then he asked if she knew a certain producer and could put him in touch. There were more emails, but by then, she had stopped responding.

Some chalk up this type of misaligned purposes to the relatively short time that dating apps and sites have been around.

Alex Williamson, head of brand for Bumble, thinks that because “there have been no rules, and no regulation … people feel they can treat each other differently than you would in person.” One of Bumble’s goals, she said is to educate its users on how to behave more civilly in the digital space — an initiative that could easily apply to all corners of the Web.

Along with not having a user manual for dating in the digital age, there’s often not a clear separation between someone’s personal and professional lives. Someone’s profession and place of work are treated as shorthand for their interests, lifestyle and socioeconomic class. “You have to push your identity and distill it down into something that’s digestible,” Tong says. “Whether that’s good or bad, I don’t know.”

Tong suggests being forthright with your prospective dates if two people seem to have different intentions. “You recognize, ‘I have a set of specific expectations when I go into those dating platforms, but not everybody has the same expectations,’ ” she says.

Still, there’s no insurance policy against a mismatch in agendas or willingness to blur, or disregard, boundaries. One of the first experiences Grace had with a man who used romantic auspices for career advancement was a waiter from her local restaurant. She would bring scripts from work to read alone over dinner, and eventually she went out with the friendly server she often saw there. But when he broke out his head shot, unprompted, she was thrown. “It was confusing,” she said. She feared she’d done something to solicit it, such as inadvertently overselling her job as an agent’s assistant.

On another level, though, Grace views this crosscurrent in the same light as all the other surface things that people look for when they first meet a potential romantic partner: Maybe you prefer brunettes, or Asians, or lanky men, or short women. Or producers.

“We need some [guidelines] for this type of new landscape we find ourselves in,” Grace says.

Williamson and her colleagues at Bumble have tried to answer that question. “We want to create a better Internet and a kinder way to connect with each other,” she said. “How do we create guidelines to gamify kindness?”

For me, gamification has not been an option. Nor was letting Juan off the hook. Ignoring his message would feel like letting his indiscretion go. So I wrote: “Yeah, I’ve been ignoring you. But can you blame me? You chose someone else. Now you’re married, with a new baby and asking me to use my connections to help you. I’m still single and working hard and earnestly believing that I’ll find what I need at the right time. I don’t know how to explain it, but this really hurts.”

His response was lame. Something about “sorry,” and “let’s get lunch soon,” which I did not want to do. I wondered then, as I do often, if I was settled and content romantically, would this kind of thing cut so deeply? Or would I have simply laughed? After years of receiving messages like his, I tend to think that, yes, it would still be insulting. Because underneath the breeziness of modern dating, with its “how r u’s” and rose emoji and awkward mutual bungling via swipes and texts is longing for love and a fear that it might never happen. Anyone who’s been through it knows how that feels, no matter what their romantic status might be.

