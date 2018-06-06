There comes a time in a youngish person’s life when she decides to upgrade from Ikea water glasses.

Some revamp their housewares when they get engaged and register for wedding gifts. But if you’re single, there is no recognized ritual for shifting from the trappings of a 20-something life to a more adult aesthetic. Some people slowly refine their kitchens as they transition from living with roommates to setting up a place of their own. For me, that moment arrived after a breakup talk where glass shards went flying.

It’s not that I was that angry; I’m just that uncoordinated. We were sitting on the couch, hashing it out. When I reached for a sip of water, I accidentally smacked my glass against a nearby bookshelf. The disturbance forced us to laugh, take a break from the heavy, emotional stuff — and overturn couch cushions in search of stray glass.

After he left my place, I realized my trove of glassware was down to just two mismatched items. I live alone, so on most days two glasses are enough, but I do like to have family and friends over. Could I really offer only one person a glass of water? How embarrassing.

Now that I was making a deliberate choice, not just scrambling to amass the basics as a 20-something, I wanted a specific look: Recycled glass, something not too heavy but solid enough to survive any future breakup talks. I found two versions I liked and stocked up. I now have enough glassware to quench the thirst of at least a dozen friends.

Absent a glass-shattering breakup talk, what motivates singles to upgrade? It might be moving into their first solo apartment, celebrating birthdays or holidays — or while buying gifts for other people.

For example, when my friend Viki was shopping for a friend’s bridal shower gift, she bought her friend a Vera Wang vase that was on sale, realized “there’s no reason I shouldn’t have a nice vase,” and bought a second one for herself. At the time, Viki’s roommate was moving in with a boyfriend and Viki was establishing her first place of her own, around age 28. “That’s when I decided to start building a new nest for myself,” she tells me.

Then when her birthday was approaching and her sister asked what she wanted, Viki requested nice dishes. “She ended up getting dishes I didn’t like, and I returned them,” Viki says, using the money to buy dishes that were more her style. She bought four dinner and salad plates, adding to the set over time. When she got married at age 33, “one of the reasons I didn’t want to have a bridal shower,” she tells me, “is that I already had everything.”

When Gabi Moskowitz, a chef, Solo-ish contributor and author of “Hot Mess Kitchen,” was single, she also used shopping for others as an excuse to look for herself. “Going through friends’ wedding registries has often inspired me to upgrade items in my kitchen or buy something I had been putting off getting for myself while also buying the gift,” Moskowitz wrote in an email. However, rather than pay the premium prices on wedding registries, she would often look to Overstock.com, eBay or her local restaurant supply store to find a lower-priced version of the item for herself.

“When I was younger, before I was married, I had a tendency to be a little stingy with kitchen gear I bought for myself (despite my profession), making due with subpar cookware, figuring I’d get everything I needed one day when I had a wedding. But eventually I realized that stand mixers, serving platters, and champagne glasses know no relationship status, and so I started building a collection of kitchen stuff I’d actually want to use,” she writes.

Viki found another winning, though indirect, strategy for upgrading her housewares: When she was dating her now-husband — and was appalled that he never bought napkins, instead just grabbing extras from Chipotle and bringing them home — she bought him a nice napkin holder for his birthday. Her thinking? “I liked it and if we ever get married (and I hoped we would!), it would be in my kitchen as well,” she recalls.

While a single chef might not be able to afford to upgrade her entire kitchen at once, Klancy Miller, writer and author of “Cooking Solo,” suggests starting with the things you use every day, such as glassware and silverware. “Even though it’s the smallest detail,” she says of silverware, “I think you notice it differently when you live alone.”

Miller ascribes to an inverse Marie Kondo theory, meaning that she tries to only buy things that excite her in some way. “Even if it’s as simple as wine glasses or bowls and silverware, they should catch your eye and you should really like them, because hopefully you’ll hold onto them.”

After eyeing a certain dish pattern for years, I’m using a recent birthday as an excuse to replace my 20-something plates and bowls that have served me so well. The best part of picking them out? I don’t have to convince anyone else that they’re the ones we should buy. I get to make that decision all on my own.

