For the second time this season, President Trump’s reality show will interrupt another one that airs on Monday nights: At 9 p.m., “The Bachelorette” will cut to the president’s announcement of his pick to fill Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s seat on the Supreme Court.

Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelorette,” tweeted that the show will pause during Trump’s announcement and then resume.

Here’s my PSA for #BachelorNation @abcnews will be cutting in at 9/8 ET/CT tonight for SCOTUS announcement. #TheBachelorette will be “paused” and seen in its entirety. Now go have a great day and I’ll see you tonight! — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 9, 2018

Last month, “The Bachelorette” was interrupted at 9 p.m. for a live broadcast of Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt,” Trump said about Kim, after shaking his hand for the camera and gazing into his eyes, before they spoke privately. It was the diplomatic equivalent of the show’s one-on-one date plus off-camera time.

Trump’s first Supreme Court pick, in January 2017, also inspired comparisons to Bachelor Nation. The president invited two judges — Neil M. Gorsuch and Thomas M. Hardiman — to come to the White House for the announcement. It was a suspenseful bit of theater from the former host of “The Apprentice” that many in the media referred to as a Supreme Court rose ceremony.



Television crews set up in front of the Supreme Court on Monday, July 9. President Trump is expected to announce his choice on a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on Monday night. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

In Bachelor Nation, cast members are often recycled from one show to the next and the lead’s family members often weigh in on whom they should pick. Both of those dynamics are in play with Monday night’s Supreme Court announcement. The top contenders are four federal judges: Brett M. Kavanaugh, Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge and Amy Coney Barrett. Trump has said that Hardiman, the runner-up from last time, was recommended by his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who’s a retired federal judge.

Trump’s announcement will also delay “The Proposal,” a soul-mate pageant that follows “The Bachelorette.”

READ MORE:

‘The Bachelorette’s’ dating system ‘kind of works,’ says former contestant Venmo John

Meet the former ‘Bachelor’ contestant who is blowing up this season of ‘The Bachelorette’

The real stars of the #PlaneBae love story? Not the couple, but the voyeurs.