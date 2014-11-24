Don't worry too much about making your stomach explode: When you stretch your tummy to its limits, your brain starts to do everything it can to slow you down. That queasy feeling you get when you've just eaten a high-calorie meal is caused by hormones designed to keep you from picking up your fork again. Studies have found that this hormone is less effective when we eat quickly, so try to slow down your Thanksgiving meal by actually talking to your family, or something crazy like that.