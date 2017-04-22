Thousands of people convened on the National Mall on Earth Day to promote the understanding of science and defend it from political interference. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

Providing further evidence that the Earth spins on its axis, the March for Science has already happened in some places, even as the rally-goers are just now showing up in Washington. In Sydney, thousands of people marched, carrying signs with messages such as “Science, not silence” and “Basic science, NOT B.S.!!," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

We'll post some images and tweets here as people rally in Washington and around the world. A few signs seen so far: “Science cures alternative facts.” “Make America THINK again.” “If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.”



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)

So exciting to see these photos from around the world. Science helps everyone everyday. #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/JBwQD85wqH — Wendy Zukerman (@wendyzuk) April 22, 2017



Kayla Epstein / The Washington Post



Jia Naqvi / The Washington Post



Jia Naqvi / The Washington Post



Jia Naqvi / The Washington Post



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)

On the way to the #marchforscience Cbus with my HS chemistry teacher Mr Wiegman!! pic.twitter.com/UV7i7Md4Nu — Drew Kerkhoff (@KerkhoffLab) April 22, 2017



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)

The London march is in full swing! #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/aYRa8fVPoj — Holly Else (@HollyElse) April 22, 2017



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Ben Guarino/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)



(Jia Naqvi/The Washington Post)

1 of 35 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × The scene at the March for Science in D.C. View Photos Thousands of people gathered on the grounds of the Washington Monument for a rally that culminated in a march to the foot of Capitol Hill. Organizers of the march sought to call attention to climate change and President Trump’s budget cuts to organizations that aid scientific research. Caption Thousands of people gathered on the grounds of the Washington Monument for a rally that culminated in a march to the foot of Capitol Hill. Organizers of the march sought to call attention to climate change and President Trump’s budget cuts to organizations that aid scientific research. April 22, 2017 A crowd of people gathers in the rain at the March for Science on the Mall in Washington. Astrid Riecken/for The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Read more:

D.C. March for Science: ‘The oceans are rising, and so are we’

Historians say the March for Science is ‘pretty unprecedented’

U-Md. president: Why I march for science

March for Science began with this person’s ‘throwaway line’ on Reddit

Why scientists are marching on Washington and more than 600 other cities