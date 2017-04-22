Thousands of people convened on the National Mall on Earth Day to promote the understanding of science and defend it from political interference. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

Providing further evidence that the Earth spins on its axis, the March for Science has already happened in some places, even as the rally-goers are just now showing up in Washington. In Sydney, thousands of people marched, carrying signs with messages such as “Science, not silence” and “Basic science, NOT B.S.!!," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

We'll post some images and tweets here as people rally in Washington and around the world. A few signs seen so far: “Science cures alternative facts.” “Make America THINK again.” “If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.”


