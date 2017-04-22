Providing further evidence that the Earth spins on its axis, the March for Science has already happened in some places, even as the rally-goers are just now showing up in Washington. In Sydney, thousands of people marched, carrying signs with messages such as “Science, not silence” and “Basic science, NOT B.S.!!," according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
We'll post some images and tweets here as people rally in Washington and around the world. A few signs seen so far: “Science cures alternative facts.” “Make America THINK again.” “If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.”
So exciting to see these photos from around the world. Science helps everyone everyday. #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/JBwQD85wqH
— Wendy Zukerman (@wendyzuk) April 22, 2017
On the way to the #marchforscience Cbus with my HS chemistry teacher Mr Wiegman!! pic.twitter.com/UV7i7Md4Nu
— Drew Kerkhoff (@KerkhoffLab) April 22, 2017
The London march is in full swing! #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/aYRa8fVPoj
— Holly Else (@HollyElse) April 22, 2017
Read more:
D.C. March for Science: ‘The oceans are rising, and so are we’
Historians say the March for Science is ‘pretty unprecedented’
U-Md. president: Why I march for science
March for Science began with this person’s ‘throwaway line’ on Reddit
Why scientists are marching on Washington and more than 600 other cities